Labor Day weekend violence: 9 killed, 34 others wounded in Chicago

At least 9 people were killed and 34 others were wounded, including a 6-year-old boy, over the Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

The 6-year-old was shot during a family gathering Sunday evening in the Washington Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was in a home in the 9100 block of South Racine Avenue when he was struck in the thigh by gunfire, Chicago police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Less than two hours later, a 13-year-old boy was wounded in Englewood. The boy was near the sidewalk in the 6000 block of South Elizabeth Street when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Two of those killed over the long weekend were 15, one shot on the West Side Sunday and the other attacked on the South Side Monday.

The weekend toll is lower than last year’s Labor Day holiday, when 10 people were killed and at least 46 others were wounded by gunfire.

Fatal shootings

A 23-year-old man was dropped off at a firehouse shortly before 10 p.m. Monday by someone who didn’t stay to give details about the shooting in the 5200 block of West 64th Place, police said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he died.

A 15-year-old boy was brought to South Shore Hospital at 7:40 p.m. Monday with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead. The location of the shooting was unknown, according to police.

Another 15-year-old boy died after he was shot Sunday in East Garfield Park on the West Side. Tyler West-Moreland was shot multiple times about 5:05 p.m. in the 2900 block of West Walnut Street, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he died Monday, officials said.

A man was shot to death Saturday afternoon in West Garfield Park following a traffic accident, according to police. The man, 30, collided with another car in the 3800 block of West Madison Street about 4:20 p.m. A man in the other car pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots before fleeing the scene. The 30-year-old was struck several times and was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Later that day, a man was shot to death in Englewood . The 20-year-old man was found lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest in the 1100 block of West 58th Street about 3 p.m., police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Marisol Berrios, 53, was attacked in her home in the 4200 block of West Adams Street Saturday about 7:55 a.m. Saturday, the medical examiner’s office said. She died of multiple injuries from an assault and her death was ruled a homicide.

About 5:20 a.m. Saturday, a 27-year-old man was shot in a room at the YMCA at 3333 N. Marshfield Ave. in the Lakeview neighborhood. The unidentified man died Sunday at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Daquon Rice, 26, was shot to death in the Armour Square neighborhood, about a block and a half south of Guaranteed Rate Field. Rice was outside in the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue when three people approached and opened fire about 6:15 p.m. Friday He was wounded in the side and was pronounced dead, police said.

Robert Smith, 34, was killed in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side. Smith was standing in the back of a house in the 2700 block of West 38th Street when someone in a red Jeep fired shots around 5:30 p.m. Friday, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Smith was struck in the armpit and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Other attacks

Two teenagers were shot near Mount Carmel High School shortly after a football game at the Woodlawn campus late Friday. The attack was reported about 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of East 64th Street, where officers found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a 16-year-old girl who had been hit in the foot, according to Chicago police. They were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, with the boy was listed in critical condition and the girl in good condition.