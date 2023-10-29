Migrants accused of suburban theft • 'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies • winter weather outlook

A pair of migrants were accused of stealing nearly $2,000 worth of merchandise from a suburban Macy's; Matthew Perry – Chandler Bing in the hit series "Friends" – was found dead Saturday of apparent drowning; and an El Nino winter could mean warmer weather and wetter days according to the latest outlook from NOAA.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review:

Barrios-Estava and Mata-Torres

1. Migrants accused in Oak Brook Macy's theft released on electronic monitoring Charges have been filed against two Venezuelan migrants who allegedly stole over $1,700 from the Oak Brook Macy's store Monday evening.

Abel Barrios-Estava and Rafael Mata-Torres, both of Venezuela currently staying in Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.

2. Chicago trio steals $6K in alcohol from suburban liquor store, leads police on chase: prosecutors Three Chicago men traveled to the suburbs on Wednesday and allegedly stole more than $6,000 in alcohol from a liquor store before leading police on a chase on I-290.

Around 10:33 p.m., Lombard police responded to Lombard Liquors, which is located at 420 W. 22nd St., for a report of a retail theft.

3. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning Matthew Perry, star of the hit show "Friends," died after an apparent drowning, according to FOX News.

Law enforcement sources confirmed to FOX News that Perry was found dead Saturday in what appeared to be a drowning at a home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.

Samuel Flannigan, 36. (Chicago police)

4. PHOTOS: Chicago police arrest ‘high-ranking’ gang member, seize cache of weapons A high-ranking member of a Chicago street gang who police say was responsible for driving violence in the area is in custody.

Samuel Flanningan, 36, of Burbank, has been charged with four felonies including armed violence, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine and marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago police.

5. Winter outlook for US: El Nino boosts odds of warm winter for some, wet winter for others Winter is just around the corner, and we all want to know what kind of weather we can expect.

This year, El Niño is in place heading into winter for the first time in four years, driving the outlook for warmer-than-average temperatures in the northern tier of the continental U.S., according to NOAA’s U.S. winter outlook released last week .

Candice Jones

6. Chicago woman found guilty in barbaric execution-style murder of Naperville man A Chicago woman has been found guilty for her role in the barbaric execution-style murder of a Naperville man in 2018.

It took a jury about 90 minutes to reach the verdict for 43-year-old Candice Jones.

7. New Portillo’s opening in Chicago suburb You can never have too many Portillo's restaurants! The 45th location in the Chicago area is opening soon.

Super Shopper Food Mart, 1351 W. 79th St, Chicago. (Google Maps)

8. Chicago store sells $1 million scratch-off ticket A scratch-off lottery ticket worth $1 million was recently sold at a Chicago store.

Just days after the game officially launched in stores, Illinois Lottery officials said Tuesday someone purchased a $20 Merry Multiplier Instant Ticket and won the $1 million top prize.

9. Cook County crash: Casket with body inside ejected from hearse during collision with stolen car A casket with a body inside was ejected from a funeral hearse when it was involved in a crash with a stolen car Friday morning in Homewood.

Around 8:30 a.m., Homewood police and the fire department responded to the intersection of 183rd St. and Kedzie Ave. for a report of a traffic crash.

10. Gunshot fired, pepper spray discharged during Israel, Palestine rallies in Skokie A gunshot was fired and several people were sprayed with pepper spray during rallies in Skokie Sunday night.

Around 5 p.m., an event supporting Israel was taking place in the 3400 block of Touhy Avenue when about 200 protestors showed up in support of Palestine, police said.