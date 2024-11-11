Delphi murders trial verdict: Jury finds Richard Allen guilty

A former drugstore worker in the small Indiana town of Delphi was found guilty of murder on Monday in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls who vanished during an afternoon hike.

Jurors convicted Richard Allen of two counts of murder and two additional counts of murder while committing or attempting to commit kidnapping in the killings of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

Reporters inside the courtroom said Allen, 52, showed no reaction as the verdict was delivered, but looked back at his family at one point. Allen is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 20. He could face up to 130 years in prison.

The 12 jurors along with alternates were sequestered throughout the trial, which began Oct. 18 in the girls’ hometown of Delphi, a small northwest Indiana city where Allen also lived and worked as a pharmacy technician.

The seven women and five men began deliberations Thursday afternoon after hearing closing arguments in the weekslong murder trial.

A special judge oversaw the case. Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, along with the jurors, came from northeastern Indiana’s Allen County.

Reports that the jury had reached a verdict began to spread and drew a crowd outside the courthouse. Minutes later, a handful of people spilled outside and people on the sidewalk began to cheer.

The case has drawn outsized attention from true-crime enthusiasts, with repeated delays, a leak of evidence, the withdrawal of Allen’s public defenders and their reinstatement by the Indiana Supreme Court. It has also been the subject of a gag order.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland told jurors in his closing arguments that Allen is the man seen following the teens in a grainy cellphone video recorded by one of the girls, known as Abby and Libby, as they crossed an abandoned railroad trestle called the Monon High Bridge.

"Richard Allen is Bridge Guy," McLeland told jurors. "He kidnapped them and later murdered them."

McLeland also said it was Allen’s voice that was captured on German’s cellphone video telling the teens, "Down the hill″ after they had crossed the bridge just before vanishing on Feb. 13, 2017. Their bodies were found the next day, their throats cut, in a wooded area about a quarter-mile (less than half a kilometer) from that bridge.

An investigator testified during trial that Allen told him and another officer that on the day the teens vanished he was wearing a blue or black Carhartt jacket, jeans and a beanie — clothing that’s similar to the person seen in German’s cellphone video.

McLeland recapped evidence in his closing that an unspent bullet found between the teens’ bodies "had been cycled through" Allen’s .40-caliber Sig Sauer handgun. An Indiana State Police firearms expert told the jury her analysis tied the round to Allen’s handgun.

But a firearms expert called by the defense questioned the state police bullet analysis, and attorney Bradley Rozzi dismissed it in his closing arguments as a "magic bullet," saying investigators had made an "apples to oranges" comparison of the unspent round to one fired from Allen’s gun.

Allen was arrested in October 2022. He became a suspect after a retired state government worker who had volunteered to help police with the investigation found paperwork in September 2022 showing that Allen had contacted authorities two days after German and Williams’ bodies were found. That paperwork indicated that Allen had told an officer he had been on the hiking trail the afternoon the girls went missing, according to testimony.

McLeland noted in his closing that Allen had repeatedly confessed to the killings — in person, on the phone and in writing. In one of the recordings he replayed for the jury, Allen could be heard telling his wife, "I did it. I killed Abby and Libby."

Allen’s defense argued that Allen’s confessions are unreliable because he was facing a severe mental health crisis while under the pressure and stress of being locked up in isolation, watched 24 hours a day and taunted by people incarcerated with him. The defense called witnesses, including a psychiatrist who testified that months in solitary confinement could cause a person to become delirious and psychotic.

Prosecutors said Allen’s incriminating statements contained information only the killer could have known. McLeland pointed to notes written by Allen’s psychologist at the Westville Correctional Facility that Allen told her during one of their sessions that he had planned to rape the teens but did not do so after he saw a van traveling nearby.

A state trooper testified that Allen’s van remark corroborated a statement by a man whose driveway passes under the Monon High Bridge and who said he was driving home from work in his van around that time.

That van, McLeland told jurors in his closing, was a detail "only the killer would know."

Allen’s prison psychologist, Dr. Monica Wala, testified that he began confessing to killing the girls in early 2023 during his sessions with her. She said he provided details of the crime in some of the confessions, including telling her he slashed the girls’ throats and put tree branches over their bodies.

During cross-examination, Wala acknowledged that she had followed Allen’s case with interest during her personal time even while she was treating him and that she was a fan of the true-crime genre.

Rozzi said in his closing arguments that Allen is innocent. He said no witness explicitly identified Allen as the man seen on the hiking trail or the bridge the afternoon the girls went missing. And he said no fingerprint, DNA or forensic evidence links Allen to the murder scene.

And for more than five years after the teens were killed, Allen still lived in Delphi while working at a local pharmacy.

"He had every chance to run, but he did not because he didn’t do it," Rozzi told the jurors.

What happened to Abigail Williams and Liberty German?

On Feb. 13, 2017, a relative of one of the teenagers dropped them off at a hiking trail near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. The girls never showed up at the location where they were supposed to be picked up. They were found dead a day later near a bridge. An autopsy showed they had been stabbed.

In a search warrant request in March 2017, an FBI agent claimed the girls’ bodies appeared to have been "moved and staged" at the crime scene.

Delphi murders arrest timeline

It took more than five years for an arrest to be made in the murders of Libby and Abigail, and authorities released limited information throughout the investigation. Here’s a timeline of the investigation that led to Allen’s arrest.

February 2017: Shortly after the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying "down the hill."

July 2017: Authorities released a sketch of the suspected killer.

April 2019: Police release another sketch based on video released that month showing a suspect walking on the Monon High Bridge. The images and audio came from Libby’s cellphone. Authorities hailed her as a hero for recording potentially crucial evidence.

December 2021: State police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls. State Police said investigators determined the profile "anthony_shots" was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

October 2022: Allen is arrested and charged with the murders of Abigail and Libby.

Key moments in the Delphi murders trial

Oct. 18: Prosecution links Richard Allen to crime scene, defense highlights doubt

Opening statements began on Oct. 18, with prosecutors laying out their case against Allen.

Prosecutors told the jury that this trial centers around three key pieces of evidence: the brutal killing of two young girls, a video taken by Abby Williams before her disappearance showing a man known as "the bridge guy," and an unspent bullet casing found at the scene. Investigators claim the casing matches a gun owned by Allen.

In response, Allen’s defense argued that he is innocent, pointing out what they believe to be numerous reasons for doubt. Notably, the defense team highlighted that a hair found around Abby’s finger didn’t belong to either of the girls—and did not match Allen’s DNA. They also suggested that while Allen may have been on the Monon High Bridge trail the day the girls went missing, evidence shows he had already left by the time Abby and Libby arrived.

One early twist in the trial came when Judge Frances Gull ruled that the defense could not present the two very different police sketches of the suspect that were released in 2017 and 2019. The defense had planned to argue that neither sketch resembled Allen and that the inconsistencies should be considered in his favor.

Oct. 21: Gruesome new details revealed in court

Prosecutors showed crime scene photos, revealing the horror of what happened to the two teenage girls. Both were found on a hiking trail with their throats slashed.

"The last thing the girls saw was Richard Allen’s face," Carroll County prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said.

And they heard his "chilling words: ‘Girls, down the hill,’" while Allen was wielding a gun, McLeland said. "Out of fear the girls complied."

He said an unused bullet discovered at the "gruesome" scene between the girls’ bodies came from a gun that belonged to Allen, and that his grainy image and voice were captured by German on her phone.

A short video released in 2019 that also came from German’s phone showed a suspect walking on Monon High Bridge. McLeland said that man was Allen.

Investigators searched Allen’s home in 2022 and seized a .40-caliber pistol. Prosecutors disclosed in court documents released several weeks after his arrest that testing determined that an unspent bullet found between Williams and German "had been cycled through" Allen’s pistol.

McLeland told jurors that in addition to the bullet evidence, they would also hear incriminating statements Allen made to correctional officers, inmates, law enforcement, and even his wife.

"They had details that only the killer would know," the prosecutor said. "Richard Allen is the man on the bridge."

Allen shook his head at times while McLeland spoke, and his wife, seated in the gallery, did the same when the prosecutor said her husband had confessed to her.

Defense attorney Andrew Baldwin told the jury there’s plenty of reasonable doubt.

He said Allen’s statements were made under the stress of being in a tiny cell while under constant watch following his arrest. Baldwin noted that Allen mentioned shooting the girls in the back, though that wasn’t how they died.

He said some police officers had believed that one person could not have committed the homicides alone.

"Richard Allen is innocent," Baldwin told the jury. "He is truly innocent."

Several relatives of the girls testified on Oct. 21, including German’s grandmother, Becky Patty, who told jurors the two friends were so close that Williams once joined their family on a trip to Florida. She choked up as she recalled her last conversation with her granddaughter on the morning the girls left for their hiking trip to the Monon High Bridge, dropped off there by German’s older sister, Kelsi.

Patty said she told her granddaughter to dress warmly for their excursion despite the mild weather.

"The last thing she said to me was, ‘Grandma, we’ll be OK,’" Patty said.

Oct. 22: Jury sees video evidence from Libby German's phone

The jury watched a longer version of the grainy video recorded by German, which prosecutors say captures the "Bridge Guy" – the man responsible for the murders.

A digital forensic expert explained how he retrieved the video from German’s phone. The clip, shown in court, is a key piece of evidence that prosecutors say links Allen.

Allen’s defense team immediately objected, arguing that the poor quality of the video makes it impossible to definitively identify the man. They expressed concerns that the grainy footage could mislead jurors. Despite their objections, the judge allowed the video to be shown.

Jurors not only watched the video but also listened to enhanced audio, which experts say was improved to eliminate background noise. The forensic expert testified that in his opinion, the video contains the voice of a man saying "down the hill," a phrase prosecutors argue was spoken by Allen as he led the girls to their deaths.

Oct. 29: Jurors hear accused killer’s voice in court

For the first time, jurors heard the voice of the man accused of killing Williams and German.

The recordings played in the courtroom were video evidence of Richard Allen's interview with police.

On Oct. 13, 2022, Allen met with the Indiana State Police in Lafayette and was interviewed by the Delphi police chief and the Carroll County sheriff.

He was asked to recant the story that he told authorities in 2017 when he was questioned about being spotted on the trail on the same day the girls were found murdered.

Portions of the interview showed him laughing and joking with investigators talking about his age and his places of employment.

He also told them he had suffered a heart attack in the past and suffered from depression and high anxiety.

In the interview, he told authorities he had been visiting his mother in Peru, Indiana that morning and the weather was nice, so he decided to go for a walk. That’s when he said he saw three girls at the trailhead.

Oct. 30: Psychologist recounts alleged jail confessions as defense argues for ritualistic motive

A psychologist testified about Allen’s time in jail, sharing disturbing details, including alleged confessions.

The psychologist said Allen appeared remorseful but exhibited erratic behavior, which she suggested could be due to guilt.

Defense attorneys argued the psychologist’s interest in the Delphi case may have influenced her conclusions.

They filed another motion to introduce evidence supporting their theory that the murders were linked to Odinism, suggesting that sticks placed on the bodies were ritualistic.

Testimony from the state's witnesses supports the possibility that several people could have been involved.

Oct. 31: Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen's prison calls reveal alleged confessions

Jurors heard prison phone calls in which Allen allegedly confessed to his wife, saying, "I did it."

In the recorded calls, Allen expressed guilt, even asking his wife if she would still love him if he were guilty, referencing the possibility of facing the electric chair. His wife, however, pushed back, suggesting that he was being manipulated.

Allen’s calls to his mother followed a similar pattern, with him admitting guilt as his family voiced concerns about his mental state.

The defense argues that Allen’s confessions were not freely given but were a reaction to the psychological toll of solitary confinement.

Allen faces four counts of murder for the deaths of 14-year-old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams, whose bodies were found near a trail in Delphi, Indiana, in February 2017.

Prosecutors allege that Allen has confessed to the murders over 60 times since his arrest. However, his defense team continues to argue that these statements were not voluntary.

Nov. 4: Footage of Richard Allen in prison shown to jury as defense questions validity of confessions

Allen's family members took the stand, testifying as the defense argued that his mental health in custody led to questionable confessions.

Dr. Polly Westcott testified that Allen's mental health deteriorated in jail, leading to severe depression and psychosis—conditions his attorneys say could have affected his confessions.

Allen's daughter and half-sister denied that he ever abused them, challenging parts of his confessions.

The jury also viewed additional footage of Allen in prison, which was presented in a manner to protect his dignity, as it included disturbing images.

Nov. 7: Jurors deliberate for hours but don't reach a verdict

The jury deliberated for about two hours but did not reach a verdict on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Allen did not take the stand in his own defense, and has pleaded not guilty.

Legal analyst Karen Conti said with the nation watching the trial, the jurors want to be thorough.

Typically, one day of testimony will equal one hour of deliberation for the jury, according to Conti. However, in this case, there were 17 days of testimony.

Deliberations continued Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9, with still no verdict reached.

Allen faces murder charges, and, if convicted, could face up to 130 years in prison.

RELATED STORIES:

The Associated Press and the FOX News Digital Team contributed to this report.