Expressway shootings in Chicago: Someone opened fire about once every three days this month
CHICAGO - There have been more than 150 expressway shootings in Chicago so far this year, and Illinois State Police have installed license plate reader cameras along the roads to help track down suspects.
So far in September, FOX 32 Chicago has tracked at least 8 shootings on expressways:
- Saturday, Sept. 25: A 25-year-old Chicago man was driving southbound on I-57 about 4:47 p.m. near 103rd Street when shots rang out, Illinois State Police said. The man's vehicle sustained damage from the gunfire but he was uninjured.
- Friday, Sept. 24: Police were notified of shots fired about 10:19 p.m. in the inbound lanes of I-290 west of Kostner Avenue. A 48-year-old Dolton man reported the incident; he was not hurt but his car was damaged.
- Friday, Sept. 24: A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. The shooting happened at about 9:20 a.m. on the I-94 local lanes near 43rd Street.
- Thursday, Sept. 16: A woman was shot while driving on Interstate 57 in Markham near 159th Street around 5 a.m. She drove herself to the hospital.
- Monday, Sept. 13: A 49-year-old man was killed on a ramp to the Bishop Ford Expressway. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. on the southbound ramp to 130th Street.
- Friday, Sept. 10: A shooting on Interstate 57 led Illinois State Police to a Tinley Park forest preserve where the suspect, Kevin M. Albrecht, was apprehended. A FOX 32 viewer sent video showing the arrest.
- Friday, Sept. 3: A car was damaged in a shooting on the southbound lanes of I-90 (Edens Expressway) near Montrose around about 5:25 a.m.
- Wednesday, Sept. 1: A shooting on the outbound Edens Expressway near Devon around 5:30 a.m. damaged a car, but no one was hurt.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP
Advertisement