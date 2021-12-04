ICU beds become harder to find in Illinois as COVID infections spread
CHICAGO - The latest statistics from the Illinois Department of Health show that intensive care unit beds are in short supply in some regions.
The state's "Region 7" area, which covers southern Cook County, plus Will, Grundy, and Kankakee counties, had just eight ICU beds available as of Dec. 2.
Statewide, as of Dec. 2, 327 ICU beds were available out of 3,052
The Illinois Department of Health showed that as of Dec. 3, these counties had this percentage of ICU beds available:
- Will County: 13.7%
- Kankakee County: 13.7%
- Cook County: 16.3%
- DuPage County: 25.5%
- Kane County: 25.5%
- Lake County: 21.7%
- McHenry County: 21.7%
On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 42,559 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 182 additional deaths, since Nov. 26.
IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
Advertisement