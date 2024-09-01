Illinois Lottery player wins big at Jewel-Osco • CPS coach resigns • Cold case victim identified

One lucky lottery player won more than $9 million at a Chicago-area Jewel-Osco; a CPS volleyball coach is no longer employed after making controversial comments on a radio show; and Wisconsin officials have identified human remains found by the Illinois border in 1993.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Illinois Lottery player wins $9.2 million jackpot at Chicago-area Jewel-Osco

One lucky Illinois Lottery player went to the grocery store and came home $9.2 million richer.

The winning Lotto ticket was bought over the weekend at the Jewel-Osco located at 140 West Lake St. in Addison.

Amy Jacobson no longer CPS coach after controversial comments about Gus Walz

A Chicago Public Schools (CPS) volleyball coach is no longer employed after making controversial comments on a conservative radio talk show.

Amy Jacobson was, until recently, the girls' volleyball coach at Amundsen High School on Chicago's North Side.

Human remains found in 1993 near Illinois border identified; homicide investigation underway

Wisconsin officials announced this week that they have positively identified human remains found near the Illinois border in 1993.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Pleasant Prairie Police Department determined that the remains found on Aug. 27, 1993, along the Soo Line (now Canadian Pacific) rail tracks in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin have been identified as Ronald Louis Dodge.

Illinois Lottery: Alsip gas station sells winning ticket worth nearly $1.7M

A gas station in suburban Alsip made history this week after selling a Fast Play jackpot-winning ticket worth nearly $1.7 million.

The Illinois Lottery said the ticket was the largest Fast Play jackpot ever sold in-store.

Labor Day weekend at O'Hare starts with a ground stop and a Simone Biles appearance

A long weekend, big crowds, a ground stoppage, and a celebrity sighting kicked off Labor Day travel at O’Hare Airport Friday.

The holiday weekend was off to a bumpy start in Chicago. Early morning thunderstorms forced a 90-minute ground stoppage at around 6 am. Fifteen flights were canceled, and there were numerous delays.

Munster gas station robbed at gunpoint

A gas station was held up at gunpoint Friday morning in northwest Indiana.

Around 5:45 a.m., four gunmen entered Speedway at 444 Ridge Road in Munster and stole cash from the register, according to police.

Chicago-area schools to close early amid extreme heat

Some schools in the Chicago area had early dismissals on Tuesday as the extreme heat continued.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of northern Illinois, while a heat advisory is in effect for most of northwestern Indiana.

Over 80 shell casings found after shooting at Joliet motel

An investigation has been launched after a late-night shooting Saturday that left more than 80 shell casings scattered across a motel parking lot in suburban Joliet.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at Motel 6, located at 3551 Mall Loop Drive, according to Joliet police.

Illinois residents eligible for cheer settlement involving Varsity Brands

Illinois residents who paid to take part in Varsity Brands cheer competitions, camps, or purchased Varsity apparel between December 2016 and March 2024 are now eligible for compensation under an $82.5 million settlement, Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Monday.

The proposed settlement stems from a class action lawsuit that accused Varsity Brands of monopolizing the cheer competition, camp, and apparel markets, allowing it to inflate prices.

