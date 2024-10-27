Illinois Lottery winning ticket • Tiffany Henyard's landlord speaks out • Chicago letter carrier saves woman

A winning Illinois Lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold at a Jewel-Osco in the suburbs; a landlord in Dolton is speaking out after the city's mayor, Tiffany Henyard, has been skipping out on her rent; and a Chicago letter carrier has been dubbed a hero after she saved an elderly woman's life on her route.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

$1M winning Illinois Lottery ticket bought at suburban Jewel-Osco

A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased from a Jewel-Osco in suburban Chicago over the weekend.

The winning ticket was purchased for last Sunday's evening drawing at a Jewel Osco located at 153 Schiller St., in Elmhurst, lottery officials said. The ticket matched the following five numbers to win the jackpot prize: 2-3-24-25-28.

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard faces eviction, landlord speaks out: 'I have nowhere else to turn'

Controversial Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard has a new battle on her hands. She's being evicted for not paying her rent and now, Henyard’s landlord is speaking out about her tenant trouble.

Henyard and her boyfriend Kamal Woods are together pulling down well over $300,000 from taxpayers, according to public payrolls.

But, they haven't paid their rent since August and now their landlord said she's had enough.

South Side letter carrier saves elderly woman’s life after noticing uncollected mail

A South Side letter carrier is being hailed as a hero for saving the life of an elderly woman.

Dori Carson recently noticed mail stacking up at one of her customers' homes, prompting her and a neighbor to take immediate action. Fire officials said their quick thinking made all the difference.

The letter carrier, who's worked on South Drake Avenue in the city’s Mount Greenwood neighborhood for more than five years, does more than deliver.

Latavion Johnson's social media posts | Photos courtesy of U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Illinois

Chicago man charged after posting pictures of gun with 'Glock switch' on social media, feds say

A Chicago man was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device after posting photos of it on social media.

Federal agents searched 22-year-old Latavion Johnson's South Side home on Thursday and found the conversion device in a tool bag in his bedroom. The device, known as a "Glock switch" or "auto sear," allows a firearm to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.

Cynthia Garcia

Chicago woman arrested after allegedly shooting another woman in Archer Heights

A Chicago woman was arrested this week after allegedly shooting another woman in Archer Heights.

Cynthia Garcia, 24, faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm and one felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, police said.

Family devastated after Elgin man killed during robbery near United Center: 'Love your loved ones'

An Elgin man was fatally shot during a robbery near the United Center on Sunday night.

Relatives say the victim wanted to surprise his girlfriend with tickets to a Lil Durk concert for her birthday. They found free parking up the street and once headed to the United Center, that's when trouble met them.

Illinois State Treasurer mails out nearly 140,000 unclaimed property checks

The Illinois State Treasurer's Office has mailed checks to nearly 140,000 residents for unclaimed property.

The checks went out as part of the latest round of the Enhanced Money Match program, which allows the Treasurer’s Office to automatically return missing money to people without the need to file a claim.

Suburban man dies in three-vehicle crash; two others injured

A suburban man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Aurora on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:55 p.m. at the intersection of Farnsworth Avenue and Mountain Street, police said.

(On left) Suspected pink cocaine recovered by Cook County sheriff's deputies and Joscarlis Rondon, 23, and Alfonso Carpentero, 24. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Suspected 'pink cocaine' seized during River North traffic stop, 2 arrested

Two people are in custody after authorities found suspected "pink cocaine" and a firearm during a traffic stop in the River North neighborhood earlier this week.

Cook County deputies conducted the stop on Oct. 23 in the 300 block of Wells Street, leading to the arrests of Joscarlis Rondon, 23, and Alfonso Carpentero, 24.

Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael receives support at Chicago fundraiser for ongoing medical care

Fans and supporters of Chicago Bears legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael came together during Monday Night Football to support the Hall of Famer’s battle with ALS.

The event was part of a weekly series held at Joe’s on Weed in Goose Island to raise money for various organizations and initiatives. The events, held throughout football season, are hosted by Celeb Events Inc. and this week, McMichael’s medical fund was selected as the beneficiary.

