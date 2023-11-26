Father, child found dead in Logan Square • migrants charged in suburban scam • burger joint gets spotlight

The decomposing bodies of a man and his 6-year-old son were found during a well-being check at a residence in Logan Square; a group of migrants were charged after scamming a suburban woman out of $20,000; and a Chicago-based burger restaurant with a heavy metal theme will be featured on America's Best Restaurants.

1. Father and 6-year-old son found dead in Logan Square apartment after well-being check: 'it broke my heart' The decomposing bodies of a father and son were found Tuesday night in a Logan Square apartment.

A well-being check was called for around 10 p.m. at a residential apartment in the 3500 block of West Lyndale Street where officers found the bodies of a man and a boy in a bedroom, according to CPD.

2. 3 Colombian migrants charged with scamming woman out of more than $20K at suburban grocery store Three Colombian migrants have been charged with stealing more than $20,000 from a woman in suburban Addison last week.

Prosecutors say Miguel Pena-Gomez, 43, Liliana Nagles-Cuesta, 49 and Angela Posada-Acosta, 45, scammed a woman outside the Caputo’s Fresh Market located at 510 W. Lake Street on Nov. 7.

3. Father returns to Lisle home to find 2 young children stabbed, 'covered in blood': police Two young children were found by their father stabbed and "covered in blood" Friday afternoon in west suburban Lisle.

The father of the children, 1 and 4, arrived at his home around 5:25 p.m. to find the kids inside suffering from stab wounds in the 1900 block of Matson Lane, according to Lisle police. He told police that a person known to him was in the house armed with a knife.

4. Chicago man charged with fatally shooting teenage son in Austin A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his 16-year-old son on the city's West Side.

Police say the victim – identified as Leontaye Taylor – was physically fighting with 33-year-old Leon Taylor inside a home in the 100 block of North Parkside at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

5. Two $325,000 winning lottery tickets sold in Illinois Two Illinois Lottery players hit the jackpot over the weekend with each picking up Lucky Day Lotto tickets worth $325,000.

The winners matched all five numbers in the Saturday midday drawing to hit the $325,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were 7-8-9-16-37.

6. Portillo's to open new restaurant in Chicago suburb Portillo's is opening a new restaurant in McHenry County at the end of the month.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Nov. 28 at 10:30 a.m. at the new Algonquin restaurant located at 1801 S. Randall Rd.

7. Popular Chicago burger joint to be featured on America's Best Restaurants Kuma's Corner will be featured on the YouTube and social media show America's Best Restaurants.

8. Chicago man charged in Brighton Park triple murder: police Charges have been filed against a man in connection to the fatal shooting of three men in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood earlier this month.

Jesus Franco, 19, was identified as one if the offenders who shot and killed a 19-year-old and two 29-year-olds in the 3100 block of West 39th Place on Nov. 4.

9. Glendale Heights police sergeant, his wife found dead inside Homer Glen home in murder-suicide A Glendale Heights Police Department sergeant and his wife are both dead following a murder-suicide in Homer Glen Sunday evening.

At about 5:46 p.m., Will County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive for a report of shots fired.

10. Suburban pancake house ordered to pay $110K to employees for wage violations Following an investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Solicitor filed a complaint alleging that Bentley's Pancake House in Bloomingdale and the owners, Pete and Stavroula Giafis, unlawfully kept servers' tips, paid kitchen staff at their regular rates for over 40 hours in a workweek and failed to keep accurate pay records from at least Feb. 5, 2018, to Feb. 2, 2022.