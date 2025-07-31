Lollapalooza kicks off in Chicago today

The Brief Lollapalooza kicks off today in Grant Park, drawing around 100,000 fans to see over 170 artists perform across eight stages through Sunday. Tonight’s headliners include Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs, with single-day tickets still available starting at $189. Festival-goers are urged to watch for ticket scams and plan ahead for street closures, while after parties and special shows will keep the city buzzing beyond festival grounds.



Lollapalooza is here!

What to expect:

Roughly 100,000 people will flock to Grant Park today for nonstop music and a chance to see their favorite artists at Chicago's largest festival.

Over the next four days, 170 artists will perform across eight stages. The gates will officially open at 11 a.m. in Grant Park.

Headlining this year: Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rufus de Sol, Twice, Sabrina Carpenter, and A$AP Rocky.

Single-day tickets are still available, starting at $189. If you're planning on buying a ticket, don't get scammed. Here are common rip-offs that the Better Business Bureau is warning festival-goers about.

For those heading to Grant Park, there are a ton of transportation options. Just be wary of several street closures that could make your life difficult.

Here's a list of what you can and can't bring to Lollapalooza.

A massive part of the Lollapalooza fun takes place outside festival grounds with dozens of after parties and special shows being held across the city.

Are you going for the first time? Chicago Sun-Times reporter Selena Fragassi, who has been documenting the festival for years, breaks down some of Lolla's historic moments and gives you an idea of what to expect.

Today's Lollapalooza lineup

Who you can see:

Tonight's headliners are Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs. Tap here for the Lolla day-by-day lineup. The rest of Thursday's performers include:

Gracie Abrams

Dom Dolla

Cage The Elephant

Sierra Ferrell

Role Model

Mau P

Royel Otis

Barry Can't Swim

Magdalena Bay

2hollis

Cloonee

Alex Warren

Overmono

Xdinary Heroes

The Blessed Madonna

Half-Alive

Mark Ambor

Fcukers

Matt Champion

Glass Beams

Prospa

Julie Durand

Bernarr

Azzecca

Ratboys

Nourished By Time

Sunami

Black Party

The Droptines

Silly Goose

The Symposium

Torren Foot b2b Airwolf Paradise

Jade LeMac

DJ Heather

Yana

Xaviersobased

Colby Acuff

Bo Staloch

Alexsucks

Chicago Made

Girl Tones