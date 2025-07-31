Lollapalooza kicks off in Chicago today
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is here!
What to expect:
Roughly 100,000 people will flock to Grant Park today for nonstop music and a chance to see their favorite artists at Chicago's largest festival.
Over the next four days, 170 artists will perform across eight stages. The gates will officially open at 11 a.m. in Grant Park.
Headlining this year: Tyler the Creator, Luke Combs, Olivia Rodrigo, Korn, Rufus de Sol, Twice, Sabrina Carpenter, and A$AP Rocky.
Single-day tickets are still available, starting at $189. If you're planning on buying a ticket, don't get scammed. Here are common rip-offs that the Better Business Bureau is warning festival-goers about.
For those heading to Grant Park, there are a ton of transportation options. Just be wary of several street closures that could make your life difficult.
Here's a list of what you can and can't bring to Lollapalooza.
A massive part of the Lollapalooza fun takes place outside festival grounds with dozens of after parties and special shows being held across the city.
Are you going for the first time? Chicago Sun-Times reporter Selena Fragassi, who has been documenting the festival for years, breaks down some of Lolla's historic moments and gives you an idea of what to expect.
Today's Lollapalooza lineup
Who you can see:
Tonight's headliners are Tyler the Creator and Luke Combs. Tap here for the Lolla day-by-day lineup. The rest of Thursday's performers include:
- Gracie Abrams
- Dom Dolla
- Cage The Elephant
- Sierra Ferrell
- Role Model
- Mau P
- Royel Otis
- Barry Can't Swim
- Magdalena Bay
- 2hollis
- Cloonee
- Alex Warren
- Overmono
- Xdinary Heroes
- The Blessed Madonna
- Half-Alive
- Mark Ambor
- Fcukers
- Matt Champion
- Glass Beams
- Prospa
- Julie Durand
- Bernarr
- Azzecca
- Ratboys
- Nourished By Time
- Sunami
- Black Party
- The Droptines
- Silly Goose
- The Symposium
- Torren Foot b2b Airwolf Paradise
- Jade LeMac
- DJ Heather
- Yana
- Xaviersobased
- Colby Acuff
- Bo Staloch
- Alexsucks
- Chicago Made
- Girl Tones
The Source: The information in this report came from Lollapalooza and previous FOX 32 reporting.