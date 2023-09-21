12 pedestrians robbed overnight across Chicago's North Side

A dozen pedestrians were robbed, most of them at gunpoint, in less than an hour early Thursday across Chicago's North Side.

In each robbery, the victims were walking outside when they were approached by a group of males who demanded their belongings, sometimes striking the victim in the head before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

The victims range in age from 19 to 78. The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

A 78-year-old man was attacked and robbed by six males around 12:50 a.m. in the 1900 block of West Wolfram Street in Lake View.

A 32-year-old woman was struck in the head and robbed at gunpoint by four males and a female around 1 a.m. in the 2800 block of North Lincoln Avenue in Lake View.

A 20-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were robbed at gunpoint by four males around 1 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Lincoln Avenue in North Center.

A 53-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by four males around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue in Lake View East.

A 66-year-old man was robbed by four males at gunpoint around 1:18 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Lincoln Avenue in North Center.

Two 28-year-old women were beaten and robbed by four males at gunpoint around 1:27 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Wilson Avenue in Ravenswood.

Two women, 25 and 32, were attacked and robbed at gunpoint around 1:36 a.m. in the 300 block of West Webster Avenue in Lincoln Park.

A 36-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by four males around 1:40 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Clark Street in Lake View East.

A 42-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by four males around 1:53 a.m. in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue in the South Loop

Chicago police are investigating each of the incidents. It was not clear if the robberies were connected.

Thursday's robberies are only the latest in a series of crimes plaguing Chicago's North Side

Five people were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods.

On Monday night, four pedestrians were robbed at gunpoint across the North Side.