Week in Review: Orland Park mother killed • Chicago snowstorm • Illinois Primary Election results

The Orland Park community is grieving the loss of a postal worker who was a mother of three young sons; Chicago's suburbs were hit by a spring snowstorm this week; and ballots continue to be counted following the Illinois Primary Election where both President Biden and Former President Trump secured their nominations.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago woman killed in Orland Park shooting identified

A woman was found shot to death early Wednesday in southwest suburban Orland Park.

Police responded to a report of shots fired just after midnight near 170 Redbud Lane. At the crime scene, evidence markers covered nearly 30 bullet shell casings and officers found a vehicle with its headlights still on and the driver and passenger doors open. Mechellea Williams' body was lying on the ground.

2. Chicago snow forecast timeline: Up to 5 inches possible in suburbs

A late-season snowstorm accompanied by thunder and lightning hit the Chicago area Friday and looks to continue through the early evening.

By far, the heaviest band of snow has set up over the northern tier of Illinois counties where several inches of heavy, wet snow have already fallen.

3. Live Illinois Primary Election Results 2024

Joe Biden and Donald Trump won their parties' primaries in Illinois on Tuesday, notching more delegates as they continue their march to a rematch in November's presidential election.

Locally, several candidates are vying to replace outgoing Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx.

4. Year-long manhunt continues for Orland Park man wanted for child solicitation

It’s been one year since the Lake County Sheriff’s Office launched a nationwide manhunt for an Orland Park man wanted for indecent solicitation of a child.

Connor Smith, 33, has been on the run since Feb. 9, 2023. He led investigators from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a brief high-speed chase as they tried to arrest him for indecent solicitation of a child.

5. Lollapalooza 2024 lineup: SZA, Blink-182, Future among summer fest headliners

Lollapalooza has revealed its 2024 lineup.

Headliners for the four-day music extravaganza in Chicago's Grant Park include SZA, Tyler The Creator, Blink-182, The Killers, Future, Hozier, Skrillex, and Kesha.

6. Kate Middleton's diagnosis: Chicago oncologist weighs in on her condition

Kate Middleton, the princess of Wales, announced Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.

She shared her diagnosis in a recorded message and talked about her course of treatment following weeks of speculation.

7. Chicago sues Glock, blaming gun manufacturer for increase of illegal machine guns

The city of Chicago filed a lawsuit against Glock, blaming the popular gun manufacturer for a rapid increase in illegal machine guns on the streets.

Mayor Brandon Johnson's office says the "first-of-its-kind lawsuit," filed Tuesday morning in Cook County Circuit Court, cites Illinois’ new Firearms Industry Responsibility Act, passed and signed into law in 2023.

8. More migrants arrive in Chicago amid shelter evictions, measles outbreak

A new group of migrants from the southern border arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, as officials grappled with both the influx of arrivals and a measles outbreak.

Suitcases and personal belongings were set outside as migrants checked in at the city’s Landing Zone.

9. Chicago White Sox debut new menu ahead of opening day

Just in time for the first pitch at the park, the Chicago White Sox unveiled a fresh menu on Thursday, aiming to enhance the ballpark experience for fans.

"One of the things we are trying to do for fans this year is make things better at the ballpark," said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer.

10. 'You failed to protect me': Students speak out during heated meeting at Fenton High School

New bombshell accusations were made public on Wednesday at a scandal-plagued Fenton High School.

A teacher accused of sexual misconduct has been fired, but parents and students say it’s not enough. Now, they are calling on Fenton Community High School District 100 Superintendent James Ongtengco, along with the entire school board, to resign.