Showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday in Chicago area

Residents of Chicago and the suburbs may see some unsettled weather this weekend, with showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected again on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend into the week

Storms are also possible on Monday, and there's a chance of rain on Wednesday.

Saturday: High 81, Low 65

Sunday: High 71, Low 62

Monday: High 68, Low 62

Tuesday: High 68, Low 62

Wednesday: High 70, Low 62

Thursday: High 73, Low 62

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO WEATHER APP