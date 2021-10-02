Showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday in Chicago area
CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs may see some unsettled weather this weekend, with showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight.
Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected again on Sunday.
Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend into the week
Storms are also possible on Monday, and there's a chance of rain on Wednesday.
- Saturday: High 81, Low 65
- Sunday: High 71, Low 62
- Monday: High 68, Low 62
- Tuesday: High 68, Low 62
- Wednesday: High 70, Low 62
- Thursday: High 73, Low 62
