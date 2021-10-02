Expand / Collapse search

Showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon and evening, then again on Sunday in Chicago area

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

Saturday morning forecast for Chicagoland on Oct. 2

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Residents of Chicago and the suburbs may see some unsettled weather this weekend, with showers and storms starting Saturday afternoon and continuing overnight.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected again on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain mild through the weekend into the week

Storms are also possible on Monday, and there's a chance of rain on Wednesday.

  • Saturday: High 81, Low 65
  • Sunday: High 71, Low 62
  • Monday: High 68, Low 62
  • Tuesday: High 68, Low 62
  • Wednesday: High 70, Low 62
  • Thursday: High 73, Low 62

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO WEATHER APP