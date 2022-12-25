Snow developing Sunday night into Monday morning, making roads slippery in Chicago area

Snow will develop on Sunday night and continue into Monday morning in the Chicago area.

The National Weather Service said that even though snowfall amounts will be minor, the cold pavement could result in unusually hazardous travel. The NWS said drivers should plan on taking extra time for their commutes on Monday morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 8° to 15° range.

The total snowfall amounts will range from 1 to 2 inches southwest of a line from Rockford to Kankakee, and less than 1 inch elsewhere including Chicago.

Temperatures will be getting warmer as the week goes on: