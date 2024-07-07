Suburban homeowner's property tax bill skyrockets • More chaos in Dolton • July 4th mass shooting

A homeowner in unincorporated Chicago Heights is reeling after receiving a property tax bill that assessed his modest 1950s home at over $1 million; a mass shooting in Grand Crossing on Chicago’s South Side early Thursday morning left two women and an 8-year-old child dead; and new laws took effect in Illinois this week.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Suburban homeowner's property tax bill skyrockets from $1,800 to over $30K

COOK COUNTY - A homeowner in unincorporated Chicago Heights is reeling after receiving a property tax bill that assessed his modest 1950s home at over $1 million.

Darryl Lloyd, who purchased the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house in 2006 for $115,000, maintains its current market value is just over $180,000.

"I was literally devastated when I saw that increase," Lloyd said. "I see 960 square feet. I don't have a second floor. I don't have a basement."

The shock came just days ago when Lloyd's "home sweet home" on Gardner Avenue felt more like a nightmare. The previous year, his tax bill was a little over $1,800, but this year it skyrocketed to over $30,000—a property tax hike of over 3,811 percent, based on an erroneous valuation of more than $1 million.

FULL STORY HERE.

July 4th mass shooting: Chicago women died shielding children from gunfire

CHICAGO - A mass shooting in Grand Crossing on Chicago’s South Side early Thursday morning left two women and an 8-year-old child dead.

On Thursday evening, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office shared that the 8-year-old boy had succumbed to his injuries. Two other children, ages 5 and 8, are still in critical condition at Comer Children's Hospital.

A neighbor reported seeing men knocking on the door of a residence in the 7100 block of South Woodlawn Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Those knocks turned into gunfire.

Neekshia Strong, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene and her 24-year-old niece, Capri Edwards, was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she died a short time later, according to Chicago police.

Police said Edwards was fatally shot as she shielded her 1-year-old child from gunfire. That child is safe.

FULL STORY HERE.

Dolton firefighters confront Mayor Tiffany Henyard over unpaid wages, insurance issues

DOLTON - They say where there’s smoke there’s fire, which is why more than a dozen firefighters in south suburban Dolton are going public with their concerns about the controversies smoldering at village hall.

On Monday, those firefighters confronted Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard at a village board meeting, demanding to know where their money is.

"I’m here today with fellow members… looking for answers," said Adam Farej, Dolton Firefighter’s Union President.

Farej came with a list of questions and grievances. On Tuesday, he told FOX 32 the firefighters spoke publicly at the meeting because they'd simply had enough.

"With everything going on in the village and the media, at some point we have to put our foot down and get answers to the questions we have," Farej said.

FULL STORY HERE.

Endangered Indiana boy found safe, parents arrested in Logansport raid

LOGANSPORT, Ind. - A 14-year-old Indiana boy who was reported missing for over two weeks was located and his parents were taken into custody Wednesday morning in Logansport, according to state police.

Bryson Muir, son of former NFL player Daniel Muir, was considered in "extreme danger" after he was previously last seen on June 16 leaving a family member’s home in Ohio with his mother, Kristen Muir, in a white 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

Around 6 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Indiana State Police SWAT team executed search and arrest warrants at the Muir's residence located in the 1700 block of West US Highway 24 in Logansport, Indiana.

Daniel and Kristen Muir were taken into custody without incident and sent to Cass County Jail, police said. Bryson, who had no visible injuries, was placed in the care and custody of the Cass County Department of Child Services.

FULL STORY HERE.

Kayshanda Outlaw (left) and Asia Wallace (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Zion women steal $1.4K from Oak Brook Macy's, lead police on high-speed chase: prosecutors

OAK BROOK, Ill. - Two suburban women were charged after they allegedly stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy's department store over the weekend.

Prosecutors said Asia Wallace, 32, and Kayshanda Outlaw, 24, both of Zion, led police on a high-speed chase after stealing from the Macy's located at 1 Oak Brook Center at approximately 3:41 p.m. on Saturday.

FULL STORY HERE.

These are the new Illinois laws that took effect this month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - As the calendar turns to July, Illinois is ushering in a series of new laws affecting both the entire state and specific areas like Chicago and Cook County.

Statewide, the gas tax has increased from 45 cents per gallon to 47 cents per gallon, just in time for Fourth of July road trips. This annual increase accounts for inflation.

Another significant statewide law now protects "child influencers." Previously, the child labor bill protected child actors and musicians, but it has been expanded to include children under the age of 16 who appear in 30 percent or more of their parents' online content. These children will now receive a percentage of the revenue generated, which must be placed into a trust for the child to access when they turn 18.

FULL STORY HERE.

Two missing swimmers in NW Indiana: Search efforts will continue Saturday

WHITING, Ind. - Search efforts for two missing swimmers in Lake Michigan in Northwest Indiana will resume Saturday.

Officials were notified after 2:30 p.m. Friday of a boat in distress off of the shore near Whiting on Lake Michigan, according to a spokesperson with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Twelve people were initially on board the boat, including adults and juveniles. Then, one man jumped off the boat to swim to shore, but began to struggle, according to officials.

The group tried to move the boat closer to him but couldn't reach him due to the strong winds and waves.

A second man jumped into the water to try and help the first swimmer but then both of them were struggling, the DNR spokesperson said.

Then, a third man put on a life jacket and jumped into the water to help, but then got separated from the other two men.

FULL STORY HERE.

Suburban Whole Foods evacuated due to threat: police

HINSDALE, Ill. - The Whole Foods in suburban Hinsdale was evacuated Tuesday as a precautionary measure, according to village police.

The store was closed for approximately an hour before it was reopened.

The Village of Hinsdale Police Department posted on Facebook that the Whole Foods located at 500 East Ogden was evacuated due to a bomb threat around 12:34 p.m.

FULL STORY HERE.

2 men hospitalized after shooting at North Riverside Park Mall

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. - Two men are hospitalized after being shot at a suburban mall Wednesday evening.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the North Riverside Park Mall, located at 7501 Cermak Road.

Witnesses said a fight led to one single gunshot being fired, striking both of the men.

The two men are hospitalized and reportedly in stable condition.

FULL STORY HERE.

Decomposed body found in flooded Joliet pump house identified as missing man

JOLIET, Ill. - A decomposed body that was found floating in a US Steel pump house Tuesday evening in suburban Joliet has been identified.

Three men and a woman discovered the body around 6:47 p.m. at a pump house on US Steel property, located at 941 Collins Street, according to Joliet police.

The group was exploring the property when they saw a dead man floating in roughly 4-to-five feet of water. The body was in an "advanced stage of decomposition," according to police. The group called 911 and the body was recovered by the Joliet Fire Department.

FULL STORY HERE.