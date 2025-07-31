Tasting Chicago: 3 must-try breakfast sandwiches and one of the best new bars in the U.S.

The Brief Sylvia tries three standout breakfast sandwiches from Loaf Lounge, Santa Masa Tamaleria, and Soloway Coffee. The morning tour wraps up at Gus’ Sip 'n Dip, one of the top 50 bars in the U.S., located in River North. The episode highlights both neighborhood gems and nationally recognized spots worth the trip.



Get ready to sink your teeth into Chicago's most mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches as Sylvia Perez explores three sizzling spots across the city in this episode of Tasting Chicago.

Then we raise a glass at one of America’s top-rated bars taking an evening detour that's as bold as the morning bite.

Local perspective:

From Avondale to Lincoln Park, these three breakfast sandwiches are bringing bold morning flavors to every corner of the city — and we finish things off with a River North bar that’s making national headlines.

Loaf Lounge (Avondale)

Address: 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Loaf Lounge may have earned national fame for its decadent chocolate cake featured on FX's The Bear, but today, it's all about the breakfast sandwich. Their house-made breads cradle combinations like smoky bacon, fluffy eggs, and herby mayo, especially on their English muffin or seeded bun. It was recently voted one of the Best Bakeries Across the U.S. Right Now by The New York Times.

Sarah Mispagel and her husband Ben Lustbader opened Loaf Lounge in 2022 and the lines have been steady and out the door ever since.

Santa Masa Tamaleria (Dunning)

Address: 7544 W Addison St.

Tamales may headline the name, but the Torta Breakfast Sandwich is the real morning MVP. Served on bolillo bread and layered with refried beans, avocado, eggs, and your choice of chorizo or steak, it's bold, satisfying, and the reason early risers flock to Dunning. Santa Masa Tamaleria uses non-GMO corn from Northern Mexico to make the dough for their tamales and tortillas. Opening this restaurant was a long-held dream for the chef-couple Danny Espinoza and Jhoana Ruiz. With a passion for Mexican cuisine, they wanted to bring back the food of their childhood and the memories of family.

Soloway Coffee (Lincoln Park)

Address: 2275 N Lincoln Ave.

Soloway isn't just a sleek café—it's a slice of Ukraine in Chicago. Founded by Ukrainian couple Artur and Iryna Yuzvik, this is their first U.S. location. Their breakfast sandwich, served on a soft brioche bun with cage-free eggs, herbed aioli, and smoked ham or veggie sausage, pairs perfectly with their popular Passion Mango Matcha, which has become a viral favorite across TikTok and Instagram. This iced drink blends earthy matcha with tropical passionfruit-mango purée and coconut milk, creating a vibrant, creamy, and refreshingly sweet combo that's as photogenic as it is flavorful

Gus' Sip 'n Dip (River North)

Address: 51 W Hubbard St.

River North’s Gus' Sip 'n Dip is a throwback tavern with a modern twist. Think $12 cocktails, white-uniformed servers, and craveable dips that elevate every dish. Since opening on NYE 2024, it's racked up accolades from Bon Appétit and landed on the Top 50 Bars in the U.S. Even local hometown Chicago star Jim Belushi calls it his go-to when he’s in town. Walk-in only, always buzzing, and effortlessly cool.

What you can do:

