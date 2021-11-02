Thieves steal over $100K in merchandise from Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook Mall

Over a dozen people stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise Monday from the Louis Vuitton store at Northbrook Court Mall.

Roughly 13 people wearing masks and gloves entered the store around 12:50 p.m. and stole several items, valued at upwards of $100,000, Northbrook police said.

The thieves fled in three separate vehicles which were waiting nearby, police said.

No one was injured in the burglary and police said no guns were displayed in the incident.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A similar robbery occurred at the same store on Oct. 6. Police said eight males entered the store and stole several purses and luggage valued at $66,000. They ran out of the store.

In fact, these sort of robberies happen on a regular basis in the Chicago area, and that Louis Vuitton store in Northbrook has been hit repeatedly: