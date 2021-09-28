Warm and dry weather continues through the week in Chicago, with a chance of showers this weekend
CHICAGO - Weather in Chicago and the suburbs will continue to be warm and dry all week, but expect a change on Saturday and Sunday.
There will be a chance of showers on Saturday and a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.
The high temperatures Wednesday through Sunday will be in the 70s:
- Tuesday: High 69°, Low 59°
- Wednesday: High 77°, Low 61°
- Thursday: High 76°, Low 60°
- Friday: High 77°, Low 63°
- Saturday: High 75°, Low 62°
- Sunday: High 70°, Low 59°
The National Weather Service noted that the high temperature in Rockford, Illinois, was 90° on Monday, which surpasses the previous record of 89° set back on September 27, 1954. It's also the warmest Rockford has been this late in the year since a high of 90° was recorded on October 9, 2010.
