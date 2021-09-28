Warm and dry weather continues through the week in Chicago, with a chance of showers this weekend

Weather in Chicago and the suburbs will continue to be warm and dry all week, but expect a change on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a chance of showers on Saturday and a chance of scattered thunderstorms on Sunday.

The high temperatures Wednesday through Sunday will be in the 70s:

Tuesday: High 69°, Low 59°

Wednesday: High 77°, Low 61°

Thursday: High 76°, Low 60°

Friday: High 77°, Low 63°

Saturday: High 75°, Low 62°

Sunday: High 70°, Low 59°

The National Weather Service noted that the high temperature in Rockford, Illinois, was 90° on Monday, which surpasses the previous record of 89° set back on September 27, 1954. It's also the warmest Rockford has been this late in the year since a high of 90° was recorded on October 9, 2010.

