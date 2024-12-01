Chicago Bears fire Eberflus • Mail thief sentenced • Oak Brook police chase

A Chicago man was sentenced to seven years in prison for several burglaries and identity thefts spanning years; the Bears fired their head coach after another stunning loss; and a woman crashed into another car during a police chase in Oak Brook.

These are the top stories on Fox 32’s Week in Review.

Chicago man sentenced to prison after surveillance footage shows him breaking into buildings, stealing mail

A Chicago man has been sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for his role in a series of burglaries and identity thefts spanning several years.

Jonathan Minter, 38, pleaded guilty on Monday to burglary charges.

Chicago Bears make massive change, fire Matt Eberflus mid-season

The Chicago Bears have decided to begin a new era.

In a losing season that followed an offseason of promise, which included a roster overhaul, the Bears fired head coach Matt Eberflus before his third season concluded, the team announced Friday.

Woman crashes into SUV in Oak Brook during police chase, later causes $7k in damage to hospital bed: officials

A Chicago woman was arrested Wednesday after allegedly fleeing from police and crashing into another vehicle in Oak Brook.

Terry Kahdijah, 30, faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer, one count of criminal damage to property and various misdemeanor and traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license.

Chicago Bears, Arlington Heights reach tentative agreement over tax dispute

The Chicago Bears have reportedly taken another step in building a new stadium in one of the first areas it originally planned to build on to begin with.

The Bears have reached a tentative agreement with three Arlington Heights-area school districts over a long-running property tax dispute, the team announced in a statement on Monday.

Wrongful death lawsuit links fatal DUI crash to city-approved CPD holiday party

The City of Chicago has been named as a defendant in a wrongful death lawsuit stemming from last December when an off-duty police officer, accused of driving drunk, fatally struck a pedestrian.

The lawsuit alleged that Officer Tangie Brown, 40, became intoxicated at a city-approved holiday party in River North, honoring retiring police officers, before driving and causing the fatal crash.

Mug shot released of Will County woman arrested after toddler dies in possible overdose

A mug shot has been released of a Homer Glen woman arrested in connection with the possible overdose death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Alexa Balen, 27, faces felony charges, including endangering the life or health of a child and two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Body camera videos show Cook County official's arrest for suspected DUI on North Side

A Cook County elected official was arrested for drunk driving in Ravenswood earlier this month, according to Chicago police.

Board of Review Commissioner Samantha Steele was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol after an incident on Nov. 10. Steele, 45, was arrested at 5028 N. Ashland Ave. around 8:49 p.m.

Illinois State Police seized more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine from truck on I-80

Illinois State Police seized more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine from a truck in the far western part of the state on Friday.

An ISP trooper inspected a Volvo truck-tractor semi-trailer on Interstate 80 in Henry County around 2:10 p.m., state police said. The trooper found the suspected cocaine.

Thorton Township meeting ends without action due to trustee absences

It was getting heated in the south suburbs on Monday night between Tiffany Henyard and some of the Thornton Township Board.

A meeting was scheduled for 6 p.m. However, it was nearly an empty room with just two residents in attendance, along with Tiffany Henyard and her staff.

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting Oak Park police detective

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of an Oak Park police detective Friday morning.

Jerell Thomas, 37, was charged in connection with the death of 40-year-old Detective Allan Reddins. Thomas faces additional charges of attempted murder of a peace officer, possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

