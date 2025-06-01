St. Charles boy killed • Celebrity deaths • Double Cook County stabbing

Multiple celebrity deaths were reported this week; a 5-year-old boy was hit and killed by a car in his own driveway; and a woman and child were found stabbed to death inside a townhouse in suburban Cook County.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Duck Dynasty’ stars die

Phil Robertson, a star on the hit reality show "Duck Dynasty," died this week at 79 years old. Valerie Mahaffey, best known for her roles in "Desperate Housewives" and "Young Sheldon," also died this week. She was 71.

FULL STORIES HERE AND HERE

Boy, 5, killed after being hit by car in driveway in St. Charles, police say

A 5-year-old boy who was struck by a vehicle in his own driveway Tuesday evening in suburban St. Charles died. First responders found a neighbor performing CPR on the boy and immediately took over, police said.

FULL STORY

Manhunt continues for suspect after 2 found fatally stabbed in Cook County home: police

A homicide investigation is underway in northwest suburban Streamwood after a woman and child were found stabbed to death inside a townhome on Wednesday night. Inside the residence, they found two sisters—Janiya Jenkins, 21, and 10-year-old Eyani Jones—dead from stab wounds.

FULL STORY

Larry Hoover's life sentence commuted by Trump after decades behind bars

Infamous Chicago street gang leader Larry Hoover had his prison sentence commuted Wednesday by President Donald Trump. Hoover, 73, is the co-founder of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang, and is serving a life sentence at a supermax prison in Colorado.

FULL STORY

23 undocumented immigrants arrested in Indiana sweep, feds say

Federal agencies arrested 23 undocumented immigrants in the Bloomington and Evansville areas during a joint operation from April 29 to May 1. The operation focused on public safety concerns, targeting individuals with prior criminal records across southern Indiana.

FULL STORY

Suspect kidnapped girl from West Side backyard, CPD says

A girl was briefly kidnapped from a West Side backyard on Sunday when a suspect carried her off to a store before returning the child to a relative. The incident happened in the 0-100 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

FULL STORY

More young adults are having strokes - Chicago area doctors urge early action

For decades, the average stroke patient was 65 or older. But doctors are seeing a troubling shift — more strokes are happening to people in their 20s, 30s and 40s.

FULL STORY

Chicago can relax: Annabelle, the ‘haunted’ doll isn't here, investigator says

Despite rumors spreading on social media, the "haunted" Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle is not missing — and she’s definitely not in Chicago — according to museum officials.

FULL STORY

Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing her children on Chicago's South Side: police

Aurionah-Rakii-Karie Carlene Parker-White, 23, was charged with attempted murder after she allegedly stabbed her three young children in the right wrist with a sharp object on Chicago's South Side on Wednesday, police confirmed. Upon arrival, police officers saw a trail of blood out to the street.

FULL STORY

Cook County felon caught with 4 loaded guns in Naperville detained until trial, prosecutors say

A Cook County convicted felon accused of illegally having four loaded firearms on him during a traffic stop in Naperville will remain in custody ahead of trial, authorities said. During a search of the vehicle, officers allegedly found a loaded Glock 43 under the driver’s seat, which was "immediately accessible," prosecutors said.

FULL STORY