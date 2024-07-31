Wieners Circle to give away free Chappell Roan tickets to one lucky customer

Chappell Roan fans have the chance to win a pair of tickets to the Midwest Princess' Lollapalooza aftershow at The Vic Wednesday night.

Weiners Circle in Lincoln Park is running a promotion from 4-5 p.m. to celebrate the "Hot-to-Go" singer's stop in the Windy City.

Anyone who orders a "Chappell Dog" or a veggie "Hot-to-Go dog" during the hour promotion will receive a prize bag. One bag has a pair of hidden tickets.

Chappell Roan will perform at Lollapolloza's T-Mobile stage from 5-6 p.m. Thursday.

MANCHESTER, TENNESSEE - JUNE 16: Chappell Roan performs during 2024 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 16, 2024 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Her concert at The Vic the night before starts at 9 p.m. Tickets to the show were selling for nearly $500.

Weiners Circle said Chappell will not be at the store during the promotion.