Grading the finalized Chicago Bears' 2023 blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for Bryce Young

In March 2023, the Chicago Bears shook up their entire future.

The Bears and Carolina Panthers finalized a trade for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears gave up their right to the top pick in that draft. What they got in return was a gift that kept on giving.

Here's how we grade the Bears' blockbuster trade with Carolina in 2023 that eventually sent the Bears the 2024 No. 1 overall pick – which became Caleb Williams – and much more.

The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers finalized 2023 trade

When the Bears made a trade with the Panthers in 2023, it altered the future for both franchises. It netted the Bears and Panthers young quarterbacks. It set the Bears up with plenty of assets to build on in the future. After the 2025 NFL Draft, here's the finalized haul for both squads.

The Bears traded: The 2023 No. 1 overall pick.

The Panthers traded: 2023 No. 9 overall, 2023 No. 61 overall, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, 2025 No. 39 overall and wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears turned that haul into a franchise-altering haul of talent. This is what it became for Chicago:

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 25: (L-R) Caleb Williams poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Chicago Bears during the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza on April 25, 2024 Expand

2023 No. 9 overall: Traded to Philadelphia for No. 10 overall and a fourth-round pick in 2024, selected right tackle Darnell Wright No. 10 overall.

2023 No. 61 overall: Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

2024 No. 1 overall: Quarterback Caleb Williams.

2024 No. 122 overall: Punter Tory Taylor (Pick acquired in 2023 draft-day trade with the Eagles).

2025 No. 39 overall: Wide receiver Luther Burden III.

It was much simpler for the Panthers:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - APRIL 27: (L-R) Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station on April 27, 2023 in Kansas City, Expand

2023 No. 1 overall pick: Quarterback Bryce Young.

Both teams came away from this trade with their quarterbacks of the future. The Bears came away with so much more.

Grading the Bears-Panthers, Caleb Williams-Bryce Young trade

Carolina Panthers trade grade: B

This trade didn't look too favorable for the Panthers in the 2023 season and early on in the 2024 season. Young struggled in 2023 and was benched after starting as QB1 in 2024. It didn't look promising for the Panthers, who took Young over Ohio State's CJ Stroud. Stroud has led the Texans to the playoffs in his first two years in Houston.

However, Young rallied.

Under head coach David Canales, Young made a sharp heel turn and began a career comeback in Year 2. In 12 games started, Young threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He had a better quarterback rating and completion percentage, and went 4-8 in starts compared to 2-14 in starts during the 2023 season.

Now, the Panthers believe in Young enough that they took wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan No. 8 overall in the 2025 Draft. The Panthers wouldn't have forgone a high-rated defensive stud at that pick and invested in a receiver for Young that high in the draft unless the Panthers believed in the third-year quarterback.

Chicago Bears trade grade: A+

Fans may have rebuffed this trade at first because it seemed like it wasn't enough to move back nine spots in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Now, it's hard not to argue against what the Bears have done.

General manager Ryan Poles was able to acquire a top quarterback prospect on a rookie contract, a long-term starting tackle in the NFL, a true top wide receiver, a starting cornerback and a wide receiver that could be the next top receiver for the Bears.

The Bears also acquired a long-term punter in Tory Taylor, who helped the Bears seal a win over the Los Angeles Rams last season with a booming punt.

Because of this trade, the Bears have their quarterback of the future. Even with two different head coaches and three different offensive coordinators in 2024, Williams had one of the best statistical seasons for a quarterback in Bears history. This trade is worth an "A" for this alone.

It became an A+ because the Bears got Stevenson – whose turbulent Bears career already includes an impressive rookie campaign, a botched Hail Mary defense and his subsequent recovery from it – Wright, Burden and Moore. The two pieces of Moore and Burden are impressive already, but become even better when adding second-year receiver Rome Odunze to the mix. The Bears thought so highly of Moore, they extended his contract through the 2029 season.

These aren't the Bears you used to know, mired in offensive debauchery that was too often saved by stellar defense. Now, the Bears are lined with offensive playmakers and finally seem to have the quarterback position figured out.

This is all thanks to the trade Poles executed in 2023.