Baby formula recall • Big snowfall • Border Patrol at 'The Bean'

A baby formula recall reached products sold in Illinois; rumors of another stimulus check addressed; and DHS agents are reportedly leaving Chicago.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

AT&T data breach settlement: Here's how you can file a claim by Dec. 18 deadline

Consumers are entitled to some cash stemming from AT&T’s data breach settlement. Impacted consumers have a little over a month to claim their money.

FILE - The logo of AT&T outside of AT&T corporate headquarters.

'The Bean' artist, Chicago nonprofit respond to Border Patrol photo op: report

After Border Patrol agents gathered at Chicago’s "Cloud Gate" for a photo earlier this week, artist Anish Kapoor and a local parks group are calling for city action and possible legal consequences.

Snow blasts Chicago: School closings, canceled flights and record-breaking daily total

Lake-effect snow raged early Monday morning across Chicago, setting a daily record for accumulation with impacts being felt well inland and south of the lake itself.

Is a new stimulus payment coming? November 2025 IRS direct deposit fact check

A factual overview of stimulus and relief payments in the U.S. indicates that no new federal stimulus checks have been authorized by Congress or confirmed by the IRS for November 2025.

DHS responds to report that 'Operation Midway Blitz' agents are leaving Chicago

The Department of Homeland Security is denying a report that federal agents deployed to Chicago under "Operation Midway Blitz" are preparing to leave the city.

Chicago man accused of 'spreading addiction, pain and misery' arrested in Naperville, prosecutors say

A Chicago man will remain behind bars after he allegedly arrived in west suburban Naperville by train from California carrying methamphetamine, cocaine and nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana.

Brock Okennard

Chicago daycare teacher arrested by ICE released from custody, attorney says

A Chicago daycare teacher detained by federal immigration agents last week has been released from custody in Indiana, her attorneys announced Thursday.

Chicago crime: Suspect wanted for CTA station stabbing, police say

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a CTA station over the weekend. The stabbing happened around 11:14 p.m. last Saturday at a train platform in the 400 block of S. Halsted St., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a CTA station over the weekend. (Chicago Police Department)

Huntley couple arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal: police

A 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal, according to Huntley Police. Efin J. Nolte, 23, and Katelyn E. Heiden, 27, of Huntley have been charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal.

