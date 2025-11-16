Baby formula recall • Big snowfall • Border Patrol at 'The Bean'

Expand / Collapse search

Big snowfall • Border Patrol at 'The Bean'

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  November 16, 2025 8:34am CST
Week In Review
ICE arrests, Border Patrol photo op, hemp changes & Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized | Week in Review

ICE arrests, Border Patrol photo op, hemp changes & Rev. Jesse Jackson hospitalized | Week in Review

This week on "Week in Review," we’re breaking down the major stories across Chicago, from protesters detained outside Broadview to a Border Patrol photo op at The Bean that drew attention citywide. We’ll also cover a surprise change to hemp-related products, the return of SNAP benefits, and Rev. Jesse Jackson’s hospitalization. On a lighter note, Mr. Sub celebrates 50 years, Eddie Murphy talks about his new documentary, and the Bears look for revenge in Minnesota.

CHICAGO - A baby formula recall reached products sold in Illinois; rumors of another stimulus check addressed; and DHS agents are reportedly leaving Chicago.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Baby formula recalled after two Illinois infants show signs of botulism

ByHeart baby formula has been recalled, after the product was linked to two suspected cases of botulism in Illinois infants, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging parents to immediately stop using ByHeart baby formula, now recalled and linked to 15 suspected cases of infant botulism. Two infants in Illinois have already fallen ill. The infection can cause symptoms like drowsiness, weak muscle tone, and constipation.

AT&T data breach settlement: Here's how you can file a claim by Dec. 18 deadline

Consumers are entitled to some cash stemming from AT&T’s data breach settlement. Impacted consumers have a little over a month to claim their money. 

'The Bean' artist, Chicago nonprofit respond to Border Patrol photo op: report

After Border Patrol agents gathered at Chicago’s "Cloud Gate" for a photo earlier this week, artist Anish Kapoor and a local parks group are calling for city action and possible legal consequences.

Hundreds of Border Patrol agents, including Chief Greg Bovino, were seen posing for photos at one of Chicago’s biggest tourist attractions Monday morning, and Block Club Chicago's John Hansen shares what really happened at the scene.

Snow blasts Chicago: School closings, canceled flights and record-breaking daily total

Lake-effect snow raged early Monday morning across Chicago, setting a daily record for accumulation with impacts being felt well inland and south of the lake itself.

Lake-effect snow dumped all across the Chicago area overnight, slowing down traffic from Kenosha to northwest Indiana.

Is a new stimulus payment coming? November 2025 IRS direct deposit fact check

A factual overview of stimulus and relief payments in the U.S. indicates that no new federal stimulus checks have been authorized by Congress or confirmed by the IRS for November 2025.

Rumors of new stimulus payments are spreading online, but they’re not true. Bankrate’s Mark Hamrick joins ChicagoLIVE to explain why Congress isn’t authorizing new checks, what’s really behind the talk of "tariff payments," and how to avoid scams trying to cash in on the confusion.

DHS responds to report that 'Operation Midway Blitz' agents are leaving Chicago

The Department of Homeland Security is denying a report that federal agents deployed to Chicago under "Operation Midway Blitz" are preparing to leave the city.

Local elected officials were guarded amid reports that Operation Midway Blitz was set to wind down in Chicago.

Chicago man accused of 'spreading addiction, pain and misery' arrested in Naperville, prosecutors say

A Chicago man will remain behind bars after he allegedly arrived in west suburban Naperville by train from California carrying methamphetamine, cocaine and nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana.

Brock Okennard

Chicago daycare teacher arrested by ICE released from custody, attorney says

A Chicago daycare teacher detained by federal immigration agents last week has been released from custody in Indiana, her attorneys announced Thursday.

A Chicago daycare teacher arrested by ICE last week has been released from custody.

Chicago crime: Suspect wanted for CTA station stabbing, police say

Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a stabbing at a CTA station over the weekend. The stabbing happened around 11:14 p.m. last Saturday at a train platform in the 400 block of S. Halsted St., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Huntley couple arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal: police

A 23-year-old man and 27-year-old woman have been arrested on charges of sexual conduct with an animal, according to Huntley Police. Efin J. Nolte, 23, and Katelyn E. Heiden, 27, of Huntley have been charged with one count of sexual conduct with an animal.

Week In ReviewChicago