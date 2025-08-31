E-scooter crackdown • Military deployment to Chicago • Grocery store fraud

Another Chicago suburb is stepping up enforcement on e-scooters and bikes; local leaders reacted to reports of the Trump administration planning to send National Guard troops to Chicago; and the owner of a Chicago grocery store has been sentenced to prison for defrauding government nutrition programs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Another Chicago suburb cracks down on electric scooters, bikes

Grayslake will begin enforcing state laws on electric scooters and electric bikes, with a focus on unsafe or reckless use, officials said. The village board recently directed the police department to step up enforcement in the interest of public health and safety.

'Chicago will not waver': Johnson, Pritzker respond to reports Pentagon plans military deployment to Chicago

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker have responded after reports say the Pentagon plans a military deployment to Chicago. This comes one day after President Donald Trump said that Chicago could be next in his administration’s effort to crack down on crime.

Chicago grocery store owner sentenced for $8M SNAP, WIC fraud

The owner of a Chicago grocery store has been sentenced to three and a half years in federal prison for defrauding government nutrition programs of more than $8 million.

780,000 Ryobi pressure washers recalled for explosion risk; injuries reported

Nearly 780,000 Ryobi pressure washers sold at retailers including Home Depot are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because of an explosion hazard linked to dozens of injuries, regulators announced Thursday.

A recalled Ryobi 2300 PSI electric pressure washer model RY142300. About 780,000 Ryobi pressure washers sold in the U.S. and Canada are being recalled due to a defect that can cause parts to burst and injure users, regulators said.

Screwworm confirmed in US with first human case reported in Maryland: CDC

New World screwworm, a flesh-eating parasite, has been detected in the United States for the first time. Health officials confirm that a Maryland resident was diagnosed with New World screwworm earlier this month after traveling to El Salvador.

Chicago woman led suburban police on high-speed chase in stolen car, prosecutors say

A Chicago woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly leading suburban police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car early Tuesday morning. Molly Borowski, 31, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of aggravated fleeing and eluding, and possession of burglary tools in connection with the incident.

Molly Borowski (DuPage County State's Attorney's Office)

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman on South Side

A Chicago man has been charged with murder in connection with a June shooting in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Xavier Tousant | Chicago police

Chicago man pleads guilty to kidnapping Postal Service mail carrier

A Chicago man pleaded guilty this week to the kidnapping of a U.S. Postal Service employee in Little Village back in 2022. Cesar Ramirez, 47, pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Cesar Ramirez | Chicago Police Department

Man shot twice after woman's ex-boyfriend kicks down door of Chicago apartment

A man was shot and critically wounded when his companion’s ex-boyfriend broke into an apartment Monday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

Willie Wilson urges Trump to send National Guard to Chicago: 'This is not political'

Chicago businessman and former mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson is urging President Donald Trump to send the National Guard into Chicago, a move that pits him against city and state leaders who strongly oppose the idea.

FULL STORY







