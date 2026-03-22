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Missing student found dead • Soldier Field plans • Firefighter killed

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 22, 2026 9:20am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Firefighter tragedy, squatters shock & new White Sox stadium? | Week in Review

Firefighter tragedy, squatters shock & new White Sox stadium? | Week in Review

This week on Fox Chicago’s "Week in Review:" A Chicago firefighter loses his life. A tragic end for a suburban man missing in Spain. Plus, a surprise shakeup at the Chicago mayor’s office and a shocking story involving squatters in a local apartment. We also break down the biggest winners at this year’s Oscars and highlight "Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom" at the Goodman Theatre.

CHICAGO - The body of a missing student from the Chicago area was pulled from the water in Barcelona, Spain; voters went to the polls for the 2026 Illinois primary election on Tuesday; and the Chicago Fire Department is mourning one of its own after tragedy.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Jimmy Gracey's body pulled from Barcelona waters after Chicago-area man vanished

A body pulled from the waters in Barcelona during the search for a missing Chicago-area man has been identified as 20-year-old James "Jimmy" Gracey, Spanish police said.

FULL STORY

Missing student found dead in Spain

Missing student found dead in Spain

 A sad ending to the search for a missing college student from Elmhurst. His body was found on the coast of Barcelona, Spain. Joanie Lum is here, there are questions about how this happened.

Illinois 2026 primary election results come in

Voters across the state cast their ballots for key offices at the federal, state and local levels leading up to last Tuesday. Fox Chicago had the full results on our website.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Illinois primary results: Key races take shape as analysts break down surprises

Illinois primary results: Key races take shape as analysts break down surprises

Political science professor Stephen Caliendo unpacks major Illinois primary results, including Juliana Stratton’s win, a Cook County assessor upset, and what the outcomes signal heading into the general election.

Bears stadium debate: New Soldier Field proposal includes dome, entertainment district

As the Chicago Bears weigh potential moves to Arlington Heights or Northwest Indiana, a new proposal is pitching a different future — keeping the team at Soldier Field with a major overhaul of the historic stadium.

FULL STORY

New Soldier Field concept video shows domed stadium vision

New Soldier Field concept video shows domed stadium vision

A newly released concept video from Edward Peck Design shows a reimagined Soldier Field with a dome and surrounding entertainment district.

Chicago man charged with murder in death of firefighter Michael Altman

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fire that led to the death of firefighter Michael Altman. Sheaves Slate, 27, is charged with four felonies, including first-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.

FULL STORY

Hearing delayed for man charged with murder of Chicago firefighter

Hearing delayed for man charged with murder of Chicago firefighter

Chicago firefighters filled a courtroom today for the detention hearing of a man charged with setting the fire that killed one of their colleagues only to find out that hearing is being delayed.

Loyola student shot to death while walking with friends near Rogers Park beach

A Loyola student was shot and killed near Tobey Prinz Beach early Thursday morning in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. The woman was walking outside with a group of friends around 1:30 a.m. when a masked male suspect approached them and started shooting in their direction on the beach's pier, according to Chicago police and a Loyola campus safety alert.

FULL STORY

Person of interest questioned in Loyola student death

Person of interest questioned in Loyola student death

Chicago police have questioned a person of interest in the death of a Loyola University Chicago student earlier this week.

Week In ReviewChicago