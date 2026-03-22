Missing student found dead • Soldier Field plans • Firefighter killed

The body of a missing student from the Chicago area was pulled from the water in Barcelona, Spain; voters went to the polls for the 2026 Illinois primary election on Tuesday; and the Chicago Fire Department is mourning one of its own after tragedy.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Jimmy Gracey's body pulled from Barcelona waters after Chicago-area man vanished

A body pulled from the waters in Barcelona during the search for a missing Chicago-area man has been identified as 20-year-old James "Jimmy" Gracey, Spanish police said.

FULL STORY

Illinois 2026 primary election results come in

Voters across the state cast their ballots for key offices at the federal, state and local levels leading up to last Tuesday. Fox Chicago had the full results on our website.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS

Bears stadium debate: New Soldier Field proposal includes dome, entertainment district

As the Chicago Bears weigh potential moves to Arlington Heights or Northwest Indiana, a new proposal is pitching a different future — keeping the team at Soldier Field with a major overhaul of the historic stadium.

FULL STORY

Chicago man charged with murder in death of firefighter Michael Altman

A Chicago man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a fire that led to the death of firefighter Michael Altman. Sheaves Slate, 27, is charged with four felonies, including first-degree murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.

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Loyola student shot to death while walking with friends near Rogers Park beach

A Loyola student was shot and killed near Tobey Prinz Beach early Thursday morning in Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood. The woman was walking outside with a group of friends around 1:30 a.m. when a masked male suspect approached them and started shooting in their direction on the beach's pier, according to Chicago police and a Loyola campus safety alert.

FULL STORY