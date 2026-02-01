Pregnant mother killed • Indoor golf course • Deli manager steals $92k

A 19-year-old suburban man charged in the murder of a pregnant mother; Megalodome Golf says it plans to bring a desert-style golf experience to the suburbs; and a 23-year-old man allegedly returned to his neighbor’s apartment with a machete after being told they didn’t want to hang out.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Suburban Chicago man charged in killing of pregnant mom in critical condition after jail incident

A 19-year-old suburban man charged in the murder of a pregnant mother who he allegedly stabbed 70 times is in critical condition from self-inflicted wounds, authorities said.

Megalodome Golf plans $50 million indoor golf course in Chicago suburbs

Megalodome Golf says it plans to bring a desert-style golf experience to suburban Chicago with what it calls the world's first full-scale indoor golf course.

Suburban Chicago man asked neighbor to hangout, was turned down so he returned with a machete: sheriff

A 23-year-old suburban man is facing felony charges after he allegedly returned to his neighbor’s apartment with a machete and entered the home after being told they didn’t want to hang out.

Kevin Patron-Ladino | CCSO

Deli manager stole $92K from Chicago-area business: police

A deli manager at a suburban Chicago business has been charged with felony theft after allegedly stealing over $92,000 by voiding cash transactions.

Robert Emanuelson | Plainfield police

Suburban Chicago spa owner charged after police say he secretly recorded clients

A suburban Chicago spa owner is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he secretly recorded clients using hidden cameras. Jason Spencer, 51, is charged with five felony counts of unauthorized videotaping.

