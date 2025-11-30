Slender Man stabbing • Record Chicago snowfall • Chili's greeter attacked

A woman who admitted to stabbing a classmate in a near-fatal attack to please the fictional, online horror character 'Slender Man' escaped;

Woman in Slender Man stabbing arrested in Chicago suburb after fleeing group home

A Wisconsin woman who admitted to stabbing a classmate in a near-fatal attack to please the fictional, online horror character 'Slender Man' in 2014 has been found in Illinois after she cut off an electronic monitoring device and left a group home, authorities said.

Snowfall totals reach new records on Saturday, more than 1,400 flights cancelled

The Chicago area experienced the first major snowstorm of the season on Saturday, leading to a record amount of snowfall across the area for a November day

Chicago Chili’s greeter attacked after customers object to wait time, video shows

A restaurant greeter in Chicago was attacked last week, and the incident was caught on camera. Brianna Drew, 19, said she was following company policy when a routine farewell turned violent. She was punched, kicked and had hair ripped from her scalp.

Lawsuit claims suburban Chicago bar overserved driver in deadly crash, gave him drink 'to go'

A Chicago law firm is suing a suburban bar, alleging it overserved a man who later killed a mother in a drunk-driving crash. Clifford Law Offices announced Monday that it has filed a lawsuit against Rafferty’s Irish Pub in Countryside on behalf of the family of 58-year-old Tanya Navarro, who was killed Dec. 13, 2024.

Attempted robbery at Evergreen Park Walmart ends with suspect fatally shot by accomplice

A man was killed last weekend after an attempted robbery at a suburban Walmart parking lot ended when one of the suspects was accidentally shot by an accomplice.

Chicago crime: 2 Loop shootings leave 1 dead, 8 teens injured, CPD says

On a night when Chicagoans were celebrating the start of the holiday season, chaos erupted after two shootings left one teen dead and multiple others injured in the city's downtown.

Rosemont police investigate after Tara Reid says she was drugged at hotel bar

Rosemont police said they are investigating after actress Tara Reid said she was drugged at a hotel bar and taken to a local hospital on Sunday. Rosemont police said officers responded to a call for service for a sick person at the DoubleTree hotel early Sunday morning and a patient was taken to a local hospital.

3 shot, 2 fatally at downtown Aurora restaurant, police say

Three people were shot, two fatally, at a downtown Aurora bar in what police described as an instance of domestic violence. Around 9:10 p.m., police received multiple calls about a shooting at Two Brothers Roundhouse at 205 N. Broadway.

Miss Jamaica falls off stage, still hospitalized in ICU days later

Miss Jamaica, Dr. Gabrielle Henry, is still hospitalized in the ICU several days after falling from the Miss Universe stage in Thailand.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 19: Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Alexis Henry, showcases her evening gown during the 74th Miss Universe Preliminary competition on November 19, 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand. (Photo by Mohan Raj/Getty Images) Expand

Previous victim of CTA fire attack suspect details 2021 punching attack

A previous assault victim of the man accused of setting a woman on fire on a CTA train spoke exclusively with Fox 32. The young woman said she was beaten by Lawrence Reed in Chicago’s Loop back in 2021, but his case was dropped.

