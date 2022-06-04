6 killed, Chicago police officer, 2 children among 27 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

Six people were killed and a Chicago police officer and two children were among at least 27 others wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago.

Three people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting Sunday night in South Deering on the Far South Side. The group was sitting on a porch just before 9 p.m. in the 10300 block of South Calhoun Avenue when someone opened fire, police said. A man, 40, was struck in the buttocks and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died to his injuries, police said. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition. A woman, 26, was struck in the left arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. She was also listed in good condition.

Around the same time, a 67-year-old man was killed and another man critically wounded in a shooting in the Douglas Park neighborhood. The men were on their porch just before 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue when a black sedan approached and someone inside opened fire, police said. The 67-year-old suffered multiple gunshots to the chest and body, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man, whose age was unknown, was struck twice in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Hours later, two people were shot, one fatally, after a fight Sunday night in Little Village on the West Side. A group of people were fighting in the 3900 block of West 26th Street about 11:05 p.m. when one suspect opened fire, striking two men, police said. Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Ramirez, 30, was shot in the lower chest and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he died to his injuries, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Another man, 20, was shot in the right leg and taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old was walking just before 10 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kenton Avenue when a group of people exited a vehicle and opened fire, striking him multiple times, police said. He suffered eleven gunshot wounds to the torso and was taken to Mount Sinai where he was later pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

A person was found shot to death Saturday afternoon in Homan Square on the West Side. The male, whose age wasn’t known, was in the back of a home about 1:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Grenshaw Street when someone fired shots, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound in the back and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

A man was found shot to death inside a car early Monday in North Park on the Northwest Side. About 3:55 a.m., officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 3400 block of West Catalpa Avenue found the man, 28, unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the face, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 3-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet inside a home early Monday in Longwood Manor on the South Side. The girl was inside the house in the 9800 block of South Throop Street about 2:20 a.m. when two males opened fire into the home from outside, police said. She was taken by paramedics to Comer Children’s Hospital with a graze wound to the buttocks, police said. She was reportedly in good condition.

Days earlier, a 6-year-old grazed by a bullet Saturday afternoon in Calumet Heights was reported to be in good condition after being taken to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The girl was in the backyard of a home about 4 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Paxton Avenue when the bullet grazed her thigh, police said.

A 14-year-old boy was among two people wounded in a shooting early Saturday in Old Town on the Near North Side. The teen was with a 23-year-old man in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, police said. The boy was struck in the abdomen and leg, and the man in the upper chest, police said. Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital and were listed in fair condition, officials said. The man told officers that two people were arguing nearby when one began shooting, police said.

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday night in South Shore on the Far South Side. The teen was on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of East 79th Street about 7:05 p.m. when a white car approached and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the thigh, police said. Hours later, he went to South Shore Hospital for treatment and was reportedly in good condition, police said.

Two men, 38 and 18, were standing in the 2600 block of West 12th Place about 7:55 p.m. Friday when both were shot in the legs, police said. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital and were listed in good condition, officials said.