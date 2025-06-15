Chicago area man detained at airport • Starbucks travel job • Baby dolphin dies

A suburban woman says her husband, a green card holder since 2003, was detained at O’Hare Airport after returning from Mexico; Starbucks is hiring two Global Coffee Creators to travel internationally for one year; and a bottlenose dolphin died at Brookfield Zoo Chicago just days after it was born.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Suburban woman says husband detained at O'Hare airport despite longtime legal residency

A suburban woman said her husband, a green card holder since 2003, was detained at O’Hare Airport after returning from Mexico, despite a past felony charge being dismissed 13 years ago.

FULL STORY

Starbucks will pay up to $136,000 to travel the world and post about coffee on TikTok

Starbucks is offering coffee lovers and aspiring influencers the chance to turn content creation into a full-time job — with global travel, benefits, and a six-figure salary.

FULL STORY

Brookfield Zoo Chicago's newborn dolphin dies suddenly just days after birth

The excitement surrounding the birth of a bottlenose dolphin at Brookfield Zoo over the weekend turned to heartbreak when the calf died unexpectedly Wednesday night.

FULL STORY

Illinois Lottery ticket worth over $500K bought in small town

An Illinois Lottery player cleared over half a million dollars with a winning ticket bought at a small town gas station. The prize is the third-largest jackpot since the game launched in February 2025.

FULL STORY

Court document details moments before and after officer was accidentally shot by fellow cop during foot chase

A court document reveals new details about the night Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera was unintentionally shot and killed by another officer during a foot chase in Chatham.

FULL STORY

High-speed chase from suburbs to Chicago ends in crash, arrest

A high-speed police chase that started in Batavia early Monday morning ended in Chicago with a crash and an arrest. The driver, identified as 19-year-old Milton Boni, faces multiple charges.

FULL STORY

Chicago anti-ICE protests prompt street closures while car speeds into crowd

Hundreds of people took to the streets in downtown Chicago on Tuesday afternoon to protest immigration arrests across the country. While the protests were mostly non-violent earlier in the afternoon, there were some brief clashes between protesters, squad cars vandalized, and a car appeared drove through the crowd, injuring a woman.

FULL STORY

Thousands gathered for 'No Kings' protests in Chicago, suburbs

Protesters gathered in downtown Chicago and the surrounding suburbs as part of a nationwide movement called "No Kings" on Saturday, which coincides with a military parade celebrating the U.S. Army's 250th birthday and President Donald Trump's birthday.

FULL STORY

Illinois airport ranks worst for flight delays in US, according to study

A recent study says Decatur Airport had the longest average flight delays of any airport in the U.S. in 2024, with two other Illinois airports also landing among the country’s most delayed.

FULL STORY

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck rolls into Chicago area this month

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to the Chicago area this month as part of its 2025 U.S. tour. The truck offers exclusive treats and limited-edition merchandise in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary.

FULL STORY