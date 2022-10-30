Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time? We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM last weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on Nov. 6.

2. Illinois Powerball ticket wins $1M, another wins $50K in Wednesday's drawing Two winning Powerball tickets, one worth $1 million and the other worth $50,000, were sold Wednesday in Illinois.

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket was purchased at Riverside Mobile, 503 N. Main St. in Sycamore, and matched the first five out of six winning numbers in Wednesday night's drawing, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. The winning numbers were — 19 – 36 – 37 – 46 – 56 — and the Powerball was 24.

Betsy Byrd (right) and Julie Hurt, employees at Riverside Mobile in Sycamore, are all smiles after selling a $1 million winning Powerball ticket for the Wednesday, October 26 draw. (Illinois Lottery)

3. Suburban family warns others after daughter diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy A suburban family is in a race against time after their daughter was misdiagnosed for months. They are sharing their story to alert other families to a rare, but often overlooked disease. At the age of eight, Amelia Meyers began exhibiting odd symptoms. Before that, she played soccer and dress up while excelling in school. Then, the unexplainable happened.

4. Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back. It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a zombie apocalypse, making it look like you're in the middle of a movie set.

5. Woman hears a noise, finds dead man outside her house in Chicago Chicago police said a woman heard a noise on Saturday night and found a dead man outside her house. The incident happened around 8:20 p.m. on North Leclaire near West Ferdinand in the Austin neighborhood.

6. 5 arrested after large fight breaks out near Chicago high school Chicago police responded to a large fight Friday afternoon that occurred outside a nearby South Side high school. Police say the fight broke out around 3:34 p.m. in the 6800 block of South Normal Avenue near Englewood STEM High School.

7. Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in Forest Park after a relative of 60-year-old Raul Diaz reported him missing.

Derrick Young | Cook County Sheriff's Office

8. TikTok lawsuit settlement: Illinois residents begin receiving payments Illinois residents began receiving payments on Wednesday after the parent company of TikTok and Musical.ly settled a class-action lawsuit that accused the company of violating state law. According to the lawsuit, parent company Bytedance Technology allegedly collected and shared the personal data of TikTok and Musical.ly users without notice or consent.

9. Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.

Alexes Hernandez | Chicago Police Department

10. Chicago man led police on high-speed chase, drove into oncoming traffic at 95 mph in stolen car: prosecutors Bond has been set for a Chicago man accused of leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle. Jelani Pinkston, 22, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.