Week in Review: Chicago police seek justice for slain officer • Illinois phone scam • Bears unveil new stadium

A Chicago police officer was fatally shot outside his home last week and his killer remains on the run; Illinois State Police are warning residents of a new phone scam; and the Chicago Bears unveiled plans for a new domed stadium on the lakefront.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

Off-duty Chicago police officer fatally shot in Gage Park while returning home from work

An off-duty Chicago police officer was fatally shot in Gage Park on Sunday, April 21 while returning home from work.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert near 55th Street and Kedzie Avenue early Sunday just before 3 a.m. and found 30-year-old Officer Luis M. Huesca suffering from multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

Chicago police have since issued an arrest warrant for the murder suspect and are offering a reward for information leading to his arrest.

Officer Huesca's visitation was scheduled for Sunday and his funeral Monday, April 29.

Illinois State Police warns public of phone scam

The Illinois State Police (ISP) has issued a warning regarding a recent phone scam.

Individuals have reported receiving calls from someone pretending to be an ISP investigator, claiming their identity has been stolen. ISP emphasizes that this is a scam and advises the public to be cautious.

Chicago Bears unveil new lakefront stadium plans

The Chicago Bears announced plans for their new domed stadium along the lakefront Wednesday, one day before kicking off the NFL Draft with the top overall pick.

Team officials, along with city and state stakeholders, showed off new renderings for the domed stadium at a noon press conference.

Suburban community named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

A suburban community is standing out above the rest after being named one of the best places to live in the U.S. in 2024.

Money Magazine recently released its list of the top 50 best places to live and Prairie Crossing, a subdivision of Grayslake that is located about 40 miles north of Chicago, has been ranked.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 03: A lifeguard keeps watch over beachgoers at Oak Street Beach on June 03, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Chicago beach named among the best in the US by Travel and Leisure

A Chicago beach has been recognized as one of the best beaches in the United States by Travel and Leisure, joining the ranks of popular beaches in Hawaii, Florida and California.

The 25 Best Beaches in the USA list, published earlier this month, names 25 of the best beaches in the country, listing Oak Street Beach in Chicago among the best in the nation.

Dom's, Foxtrot close stores in Chicago, nationwide months after merger

Dom's Kitchen & Market and Foxtrot Market closed all stores in Chicago and across the country just a few months after the boutique grocers announced their merger.

Foxtrot released a statement Tuesday that the retailers will be closing their doors effective immediately. The closure will affect 33 Foxtrots in Chicago, Dallas, Austin and the DC area.

Hammond schools closed Wednesday due to 'excessive call offs'

The School City of Hammond district in Northwest Indiana canceled classes Wednesday due to a lack of staffing.

The district, which is made up of 16 schools, said they were unable to safely staff their buildings due to "excessive call offs."

Beloved 'Chicago Rat Hole' removed by construction crews

The "Chicago Rat Hole" is no more after city construction crews removed it Wednesday morning.

The city's most unusual attraction – the imprint of a rat pressed into the concrete – was located in the 1900 block of West Roscoe Street in Roscoe Village.

Illinois residents prep for 'cicada-geddon' as double-brood invasion imminent

Illinois is just weeks away from the highly anticipated cicada invasion and when we say invasion, we mean it.

Hundreds of trillions or even quadrillions of bugs will emerge from the ground. If you do the math, that’s an average of 1 million per acre.

Village of Dolton, Mayor Tiffany Henyard sued by business owner

The Village of Dolton and Mayor Tiffany Henyard were hit with another lawsuit Tuesday, this time from a barbershop owner who claims his business license was improperly denied.

Tyrone Isom Jr., a longtime barber in the south suburbs, was denied two business licenses for his property located at 1031 Sibley Boulevard for no justifiable reason, according to the complaint.