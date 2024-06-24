Expand / Collapse search

9 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

By Maggie Duly
Published  June 24, 2024 10:00am CDT
CHICAGO - Eight people were killed and 22 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to police.

There were a total of 25 shootings and 31 victims between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday. 

One person was beaten to death during a fight in the Austin neighborhood Friday night, bringing the total of fatal victims to nine. 

The following incidents were reported by Chicago police over the weekend:

  • Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting near North Rockwell and West Hollywood around 7 p.m. Friday. The boy was identified as Benicio Gomez. He was a student at Amundsen High School. Two others were wounded in the same shooting. 
  • A 34-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the Old Town Square shopping center early Saturday morning. 
  • A 44-year-old man was shot to death near Dearborn Homes on the South Side at 10:40 a.m. Saturday. 
  • Another 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during an argument Saturday night in Englewood. The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m. 
  • Police said a 49-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. ShotSpotter alerted police to the victim. 
  • Two men were found shot to death in a Jeep in West Pullman at 8:30 a.m. Sunday. 
  • A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in Little Village around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said two other victims showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds. 

A 12-year-old girl was among the 22 others affected by gun violence this weekend. 