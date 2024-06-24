9 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend violence
CHICAGO - Eight people were killed and 22 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to police.
There were a total of 25 shootings and 31 victims between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.
One person was beaten to death during a fight in the Austin neighborhood Friday night, bringing the total of fatal victims to nine.
The following incidents were reported by Chicago police over the weekend:
- Police said a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting near North Rockwell and West Hollywood around 7 p.m. Friday. The boy was identified as Benicio Gomez. He was a student at Amundsen High School. Two others were wounded in the same shooting.
- A 34-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near the Old Town Square shopping center early Saturday morning.
- A 44-year-old man was shot to death near Dearborn Homes on the South Side at 10:40 a.m. Saturday.
- Another 16-year-old boy was fatally shot during an argument Saturday night in Englewood. The shooting happened around 6:38 p.m.
- Police said a 49-year-old man was shot to death in Little Village at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. ShotSpotter alerted police to the victim.
- Two men were found shot to death in a Jeep in West Pullman at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
- A 19-year-old man was found fatally shot in Little Village around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police said two other victims showed up at Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds.
A 12-year-old girl was among the 22 others affected by gun violence this weekend.