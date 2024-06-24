9 killed, 22 wounded in Chicago weekend violence

Eight people were killed and 22 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend, according to police.

There were a total of 25 shootings and 31 victims between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

One person was beaten to death during a fight in the Austin neighborhood Friday night, bringing the total of fatal victims to nine.

The following incidents were reported by Chicago police over the weekend:

A 12-year-old girl was among the 22 others affected by gun violence this weekend.