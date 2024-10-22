Mike Madigan trial: Government calls first witnesses to testify

The Brief Michael Madigan, former Speaker of the Illinois House, and co-defendant Mike McClain are on trial for allegedly exchanging bribes for political favors involving major companies like ComEd and AT&T. The case relies on secret recordings and documents, though the defense claims no bribery took place.



Several elected officials were the first witnesses Tuesday in the federal trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan.

The attorney for Michael Madigan’s co-defendant, Mike McClain, revealed on Tuesday how lobbyists curry favor with politicians.

The government began their case with elected officials who served in Springfield with Madigan.

Madigan had a 50-year career in the General Assembly, was head of the state Democratic Party, and according to federal prosecutors, was corrupt.

McClain was a longtime associate who referred to Madigan as "our friend," while doing business.

They are both on trial, accused of exchanging bribes for favors, in schemes involving ComEd, AT&T and the development of a Chinatown parking lot.

The case relies on emails and documents and secret recordings, some made by former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, who cooperated with the government, after he was accused of taking payoffs in cash, Viagra and prostitutes. They called Solis the real criminal in the Madigan saga.

Madigan greeted the media when he arrived for court Tuesday.

"Have a good day," Madigan said.

The defense claims there is no evidence that favors were exchanged for bribes. Legislation was passed in Springfield due to hard work and legal investments.

State House Representative Carol Sente, of Vernon Hills, was the government's first witness.