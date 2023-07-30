Illinois man killed in racetrack crash • Richton Park vies for Bears • Dave Chappelle comes to Chicago

A man from Mackinaw, Ill. lost control of his 1996 Mustang at an Indiana racetrack last week and was killed; another suburb is vying from the Chicago Bears to set up shop in their area with an offer of 1,000 acres; and a famous comedian is making a stop at United Center this October during his tour "Dave Chappelle Live."

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Fatal crash: Illinois man dies after car goes airborne, catches on fire at racetrack An Illinois man was killed in a fatal crash at an Indiana racetrack last week.

At about 5:29 p.m. Friday, Newton County deputies responded to the US 41 Motorplex for reports of a fatal crash involving one vehicle.

2. Richton Park offers 1,000 acres to Chicago Bears in bid for new home As the Chicago Bears weigh their options for a building a new multi-billion dollar stadium, one south suburban mayor is throwing a Hail Mary pass.

Richton Park is now the fifth suburb vying to become home of the Bears.

3. Dave Chappelle to perform stand-up comedy show in Chicago Dave Chappelle is slated to perform a run of stand-up comedy shows this fall, including a stop in Chicago.

The comedian, known as the force behind Chappelle's Show, numerous stand-up specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, will appear on stage at the United Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

4. Facebook users have one month left to apply for share of $725M settlement U.S. Facebook users have one more month to apply for their share of a $725 million privacy settlement that parent company Meta agreed to pay late last year.

Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

[L-R] Chrischauna Smith, and Jajuan Jarmon. (DuPage County state's attorney)

5. Nordstrom Rack burglary: 3 charged in high-speed chase after theft at Oak Brook store Bond was set at $100,000 for a downstate Illinois woman charged with leading police on a high-speed chase following a burglary in Oak Brook last week.

Chrischauna Smith, 22, of Peoria, faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a statement from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

David Arrington | U.S. Attorney’s Office

6. Chicago gang member sentenced for violent crimes A member of the Wicked Town faction of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for his involvement in a criminal organization responsible for murders and violent drug-dealing on Chicago's West Side.

Last year, 33-year-old David Arrington pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering conspiracy charge. Prosecutors say his criminal activities included the murder of two individuals, shooting and injuring two others, and acting as a driver in a gang-related murder attempt.

Carl Simmons, 28 (left), Tarvey Green, 25 (middle), Isaac Sykes, 26 (right)

7. 3 men arrested in Bridgeview after allegedly robbing Chicago business at gunpoint Three men are in custody after allegedly robbing a Chicago business at gunpoint Sunday afternoon.

Tarvey Gren, 25, of Chicago, Isaac Skyes, 26, of Maywood, and Carl Simmons, 28, of Chicago, each face one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

8. Woman killed, 6 others injured after boat capsizes near Navy Pier A woman is dead and several others were injured after the boat they were on capsized early Friday morning in Lake Michigan.

Around 3 a.m., the Chicago Fire Department responded to a distress call after high winds and waves toppled a boat carrying seven passengers near Navy Pier, leading to search and rescue efforts for those on board.

9. Jay-Z stops for BBQ at Bronzeville Soul ahead of Beyoncé's Chicago concert What does a multi-platinum selling rapper, songwriter, and billionaire — whose stunningly talented wife had been performing in Chicago — like to dine on before her concert?

Jay-Z was hungry, and that had him making an unannounced stop for some barbecue.

10. Man killed after being shot outside Chicago gas station, struck by vehicle A man was fatally shot outside a Chicago gas station Wednesday afternoon.

At about 4:10 p.m., a 31-year-old man was standing outside the gas station in the 8600 block of South State Street when unknown offenders exited a dark-colored SUV and began shooting at the victim, police said.