Illinois minimum wage increase • mom killed at suburban ATM • some Chicago TJ Maxx, Marshalls to close

Workers in Illinois will see an increase to the minimum wage come January; two people are in custody after a suburban mom was shot to death at a Chase ATM in Worth; and some TJ Maxx and Marshalls retail stores will be closing in the Chicago area in 2024.

There are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Minimum wage to increase for Illinois workers in January Workers in Illinois aged 18 and older who currently earn the minimum wage can expect a pay increase starting in January. The state will raise the minimum wage from $13 to $14 per hour.

Jason Jerry Joseph Johnson (left) Tamara Jailynn Johnson (right)

2. Suburban mom of two fatally shot at Chase ATM in Worth; 2 suspects in custody Two suspects are in custody after allegedly shooting a mother of two at a Chase ATM in suburban Worth over the weekend.

On Saturday, police responded to the Chase Bank located in the 6800 block of West 111th Street for a person in need of assistance. When officers arrived, they located a woman who was fatally shot.

3. See which Chicago TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores will close in 2024 TJ Maxx and Marshalls have announced they both will be closing stores in Chicago next year. The stores, located at 1008 South Canal Street and 7507 North Clark Street, are expected to shut down by January 6, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS - 2006: Matt Ulrich of the Indianapolis Colts poses for his 2006 NFL headshot at photo day in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Getty Images) Expand

4. Chicago-area native and Super Bowl champ Matt Ulrich dead at 41 Matt Ulrich, a former Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman who was part of the championship team in the 2006 season when they beat the Chicago Bears in the Super Bowl, has died. He was 41.

Colts team owner Jim Irsay made an announcement on X.

Timothy Wehmeyer

5. Chicago man tried stealing $1700 worth of merchandise from suburban Home Depot: prosecutors A Chicago man has been denied pre-trial release after allegedly attempting to steal $1700 worth of merchandise from a suburban Home Depot on Tuesday.

Around 10:48 a.m., Oak Brook Terrace police responded to a report of a retail theft at the Home Depot located at 17W734 22nd St.

Jaquan Wilkins (DuPage County State's Attorney)

6. Schaumburg armed robbery: Woman, infant robbed at gunpoint outside Woodfield Mall A woman and her baby were robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon in a Woodfield Mall parking lot in northwest suburban Schaumburg.

Around 2:10 p.m., Oak Brook police say a license plate reader picked up on the suspect's vehicle at Route 83 and 16th St. When police responded, they witnessed the vehicle ramming a car in front of them at the exit to 22nd St. from the outer ring road.

A Chicago man who was out on bond for attempted murder was arrested in connection to the robbery and for eluding police.

7-Eleven, 6350 W. 135th St, Palos Heights, IL (Google Maps)

7. Winning $400K Illinois Lottery ticket sold at Chicago-area 7-Eleven Someone in the Chicago area is $400,000 richer. A winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased Thursday in Palos Heights at a 7-Eleven located at 6350 W. 135th St.

8. $2 bill could be worth thousands depending on age and condition If you have a $2 bill lying around, this might be your lucky day.

According to the US Currency Pricing guide, depending on certain factors, that $2 face value could be worth a lot more, even up to $5,000. A recent auction just saw one sell for almost $2,500.

Jewel Osco, 6014 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Chicago. (Google Maps)

9. $600K winning lottery ticket sold at Jewel Osco in Chicago If you purchased a lottery ticket while shopping for groceries in Chicago on Tuesday, you may be $600,000 richer.

The Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold at Jewel Osco at located at 6014 South Cottage Grove, according to the Illinois Lottery. The ticket matches all five numbers in the Tuesday evening drawing to win the $600,000 jackpot. The winning numbers were: 6-24-28-34-37.

10. Tempers rise over concerns of migrant housing in South Shore: 'they shouldn’t be allowed in our neighborhood' Illinois District 1 members agree more help is needed on the federal level to address the ongoing migrant crisis.

South Shore’s Paul Robeson theater was packed with residents attending Sunday’s town hall. Topics included housing, health and governmental funding, as well as migrants.