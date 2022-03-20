Man accused of murdering 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at McDonalds drive-thru in Chicago in court Monday

article

Demond Goudy, who is charged in the murder of Jaslyn Adams, 7, at a McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago, is scheduled to be in court on Monday.

Adams was in a car with her dad at a McDonalds at Roosevelt and Kedzie on Chicago's West Side on April 18, 2021, when she was shot and killed. She was hit multiple times; her father was wounded, but survived. The car was riddled with bullets.

Chicago police said Adams father had a long criminal record.

Jaslyn Adams was a student at Cameron Elementary School and was remembered as being fun and lovable.

Two other men – Devontay Anderson and Marion Lewis – were also charged in Jaslyn's murder.

