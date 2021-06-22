Monday was one of the deadliest days in Chicago this year, after a weekend with more than 50 shot

Chicago recorded one of its deadliest days of the year Monday, following a week of mass shootings and a weekend where at least 52 people were shot across the city.

There were at least seven homicides on Monday, one shy of the worst day for murders in Chicago so far this year. That was just a week ago when eight people were shot to death, including four at a mass shooting in Englewood.

Five of the seven homicides occurred in neighborhoods that are seeing more murders this year than last year, according to Sun-Times data: Roseland, Woodlawn, East Garfield Park and North Lawndale.

One of the homicides was in the Morgan Park neighborhood, which is even with last year. The other was in Fuller Park, which saw no homicides last year.

The violence followed a weekend that saw seven people killed and 45 others wounded. The victims included a Maryland grad student stabbed to death Saturday afternoon in the Loop, and a couple shot to death during the Puerto Rican Day parade later that night.

Last week, Chicago was hit by two mass shootings: four killed and four wounded in an Englewood home; and five people wounded in a shooting in West Garfield Park.

In all, there have been at least 317 homicides in Chicago this year, up from 302 this time last year. 2020 ended with 775 homicides, an increase of more than 50% from 506 murders in 2019.

Other deadly days this year have been Jan. 7 (seven homicides), April 4 (also seven), May 21 (six) and June 11 (five).

Monday’s murders included:

A 19-year-old woman who was sitting in a car in the 300 block of West 52nd Place in Fuller Park about 9:40 p.m. when someone stepped out of a gray Infiniti G35 and opened fire, Chicago police said. She was struck twice to the side of her body and once to her lower back. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Minutes earlier, a man was killed and a woman critically wounded on the Far South Side. They were sitting in a car in the 11800 block of South Michigan Avenue when someone fired at them about 9:40 p.m., police said. The man, 32, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead. The 35-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

A man was killed while working on his car in Fernwood on the South Side. He was in front of his home in the 10400 block of South Eggleston Avenue about 8:40 p.m. when someone fired from a silver Chevy Malibu, police said. The 28-year-old was struck multiple times and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Two people were killed in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. Dominique Johnson, 20, and Shanal Guy, 18, were shot in their heads around 5:40 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Kimbark Avenue, authorities said. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.

A man was killed in East Garfield Park. The 23-year-old was in a car in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street when a car pulled up and someone inside opened fire, police said. The man was struck in the neck and back. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 67-year-old man was shot and killed in a road-rage shooting Monday morning in Lawndale on the West Side. The shooter thought Patrick Earl had cut him off in the 1600 block of South Kostner Avenue at 9:45 a.m., police said. He argued with Earl, took out a gun and fired two shots, striking Earl once in his chest. Earl, who was the only person in the car, crashed and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At least 11 other people were wounded, including a 4-year-old boy shot possibly by accident in a Woodlawn home and two people wounded on the Eisenhower Expressway near West Garfield Park.