Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening, with damaging winds and large hail

Scattered, severe thunderstorms are possible across suburban Chicago late Saturday afternoon.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl said the threat will be mainly from about 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. into the evening.

Straight line winds, hail, heavy downpours and lightning are possible.

The risk for tornados is small, but always present in a severe thunderstorm.

The National Weather Service said that the storms are expected to hit far northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin and northwest Indiana through early evening.

