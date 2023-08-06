Week in Review: 12 facing drug charges, new 'teen takeover' strategy, non-citizens can become police officers

Twelve people are facing felony drug charges after a multi-year investigation busted two separate drug trafficking operations on the South Side of Chicago; A new mayor means a new strategy for teen takeovers in the city of Chicago; Police officers in Chicago and statewide have been required by federal law to be citizens of the United States — until now.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. 12 arrested after multi-year drug trafficking bust in Chicago nets $400K in cash and narcotics - Twelve people are facing felony drug charges after a multi-year investigation busted two separate drug trafficking operations on the South Side of Chicago.

2. Chicago mayor outlines new strategy for ‘teen takeovers’ downtown - A new mayor means a new strategy for teen takeovers in the city of Chicago. That new strategy was on display this past weekend in the South Loop. Forty people were arrested — most of them were teenagers and most of them were charged with misdemeanors after they trashed property, threw bottles and jumped on cars.

3. New Illinois law allows non-citizens to become police officers - Police officers in Chicago and statewide had been required by federal law to be citizens of the United States. But with a sweep of his pen last week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker changed that as Illinois will soon allow non-citizens who are eligible to become members of law enforcement upon completion of training.

4. Mega Millions jackpot: Two $10K winning tickets sold in Illinois -Before you toss out your old Mega Millions tickets, the Illinois Lottery says two sold in our state are worth $10,000 each.

5. Lizzo hit with lawsuit filed by 3 former dancers alleging hostile work environment - Grammy Award-winning singer Lizzo is facing a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers containing eyebrow-raising allegations.

6. Want to live on a cruise ship? A 2-year trip around the world from Florida will cost you this much - A new cruise experience could be more affordable than the rent or mortgage you’re paying on land. There’s a new option to live on a cruise ship while traveling the world.

7. Illinois becomes first state to screen newborns for rare genetic condition - Illinois has become the first state in the nation to screen newborns for a rare, genetic condition. The legislation, just signed by Governor JB Pritzker, is all thanks to a local family that we introduced to you last year.

8. Man fatally shot in Little Village fought gang members who were in front of his family’s house: police - A man who was fatally shot Friday night in Little Village fought back against gang members who were hanging out in front of his family’s house, according to Chicago police.

9. Cook County lottery retailer sells another big winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket, second in the past 5 weeks - An Illinois Lottery retailer in Skokie struck gold again after selling a $700,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket.

10. Taste of Chicago 2023 food, music lineup released - Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park with culinary excellence from across the Windy City, as well as, a variety of performances from celebrated artists.