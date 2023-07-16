Week in Review: Chicago kitten killer, winning Powerball ticket, Apple Airtag involved in murder

A man suspected of fatally shooting a woman he dated at a Mariano's store in Chicago this week had removed an Apple Airtag from her car before the murder, according to prosecutors; a Wicker Park man is accused of killing and torturing at least four kittens; and an Illinois gas station sold a $1 million winning ticket for last Saturday's Powerball drawing.

These are the top stories from Fox 32's Week in Review.

1. Chicago man killed woman he dated after removal of Airtag he put in her car: prosecutors - New information was revealed in court on Friday after a Mariano's employee was shot and killed the day before in southwest suburban Evergreen Park.

2. Chicago-area man charged with kidnapping, murdering 10-year-old girl who was playing outside in Rockford - A Chicago-area man is charged with kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in Rockford on Saturday.

3. Bank of America to pay $100M to customers over fees, opening accounts without consent - Bank of America must pay more than $100 million to customers for doubling up on some fees, withholding reward bonuses and opening accounts without customer consent.

4. Numerous tornadoes spotted across Chicago area as storms barrel through - The National Weather Service confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down across the Chicago area Wednesday as severe storms barreled through the region.

5. Chicago kitten killer: Wicker Park man allegedly microwaved kitten to death, killed several others - A Wicker Park man was accused of killing and torturing at least four kittens in June.

6. Illinois resident wins $1M in Powerball - A gas station in northern Illinois sold a $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's Powerball drawing.

7. Schaumburg police investigating woman's death that's possibly connected to suspect in Rockford girl's murder - The recent death of a 24-year-old woman in Schaumburg may be linked to the suspect in the murder of a 10-year-old girl in Rockford, according to police.

8. Cook County man charged with murder in shooting death of 9-year-old Ulysses Campos - A Melrose Park man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy who was killed while celebrating his grandmother's birthday in Franklin Park over the weekend.

9. New Northwestern study reveals alarming impact of long Covid on patients - Northwestern Medicine is sharing some new findings about the impact of long Covid on patients.

FILE - A customer is trying an iPhone 14 Pro Max in an Apple store. (Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

10. Apple to shut down My Photo Stream: Here’s how to save your photos - Some Apple users could be at risk for losing their photos later this month after the company announced it will be doing away with My Photo Stream.