Chicago mass shooting • Pride Parade arrest • Nissan recalls

Chicago mass shooting: 4 dead, 14 wounded in River North

A mass shooting in River North left four people dead and 14 others wounded Wednesday night. The shooting took place around 11 p.m. outside the Artis Restaurant & Lounge after a listening party for local rapper Mello Buckzz.

39 arrested at Chicago Pride Parade, including 16 on felony charges

Dozens of people were arrested Sunday during Chicago's Pride Parade, including 16 people who now face felony charges, according to the Chicago Police Department. Charges ranged from aggravated battery to officers to unlawful possession of weapons, with one 16-year-old accused of carrying a machine gun.

Nissan recalls more than 443,000 vehicles due to engine failure

Nissan issued a recall of 443,899 vehicles because of engine failure. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the automaker discovered a possible manufacturing problem in some engine parts in cars.

Cook County program to waive traffic fees for low-income residents made permanent

A program designed to allow low-income Chicago residents to have their traffic fees waived has been made permanent due to a new law. Under the program, eligible fees, fines, and costs due to traffic violations would be waived in Cook County for people experiencing financial hardship.

Chicago alderman wants restaurant shut down after deadly shooting, says owners were 'dishonest'

Some local leaders are calling on the city to shut down a newly opened restaurant in River North following a mass shooting outside the venue. They are demanding accountability when it comes to regulating area businesses, as this marks the second fatal shooting at the same address in recent years.

Man dead after stabbing at Navy Pier: police

A 56-year-old man died after an argument turned deadly at Navy Pier on Sunday. The victim was in a verbal altercation with another man which led to the stabbing.

Chicago boater missing since April found dead by Wisconsin Dells police

Wisconsin Dells police found a Chicago boater dead who had been missing since April after his boat capsized on the Wisconsin River and amid volatile water conditions.

North suburban ‘human trafficking’ operation results in 27 arrests, police say

More than two dozen men were arrested in connection with an operation that police said aimed to reduce human trafficking in north suburban Lake County. The Lake County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group conducted the two-day human trafficking "suppression operation" this week, resulting in the arrest of 27 men, police said.

Police in Cook County recover stolen cars, engines in chop shop bust

Investigators pumped the brakes on an illegal chop shop tucked away where few would suspect it. Two men were arrested after Bridgeview police uncovered the operation, which included stolen cars, engines, and other auto parts, in a southwest suburban storage facility.

Actor Michael Madsen, known for 'Reservoir Dogs,' 'Kill Bill,' dies at 67, sheriff says

Actor Michael Madsen, known for his roles in "Reservoir Dogs," "Kill Bill: Vol. 1," and other films, has died, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was 67 years old.

