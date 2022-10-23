Week in Review: High school ditches homecoming titles • Illinois mortgage relief • haunted car wash in suburbs

A suburban high school dropped the "king" and "queen" titles for Homecoming this year, eligible Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30,000 in mortgage relief, and a haunted car wash is coming to suburban Chicago: here are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.

1. Suburban high school drops 'king' and 'queen' homecoming titles A high school in Darien dropped the ‘king' and ‘queen’ titles for Homecoming this year in order to give all students the chance to be involved, the school said Monday. According to Hinsdale South spokesperson Chris Jasculca, a few weeks before homecoming, freshmen, sophomores and juniors voted for two students from each of their classes to be part of the homecoming court, while seniors voted for 10 students from their class.

2. Illinois homeowners could receive up to $30K in mortgage relief The state's Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program for homeowners impacted by the pandemic. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) will launch on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and will provide up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners — paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity — while homeowners work to regain their financial footing.

3. $4.85M winning lottery ticket sold in River Grove A winning lottery ticket worth nearly $5 million was sold over the weekend in west suburban River Grove. The $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket was sold at Rich's Fresh Market, 3141 N. Thatcher Ave. in River Grove, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all six numbers – 8 – 12 – 14 – 22 – 27 – 36 – in Saturday’s evening drawing.

"The gentleman came into the store on Sunday morning and began inserting his tickets into the Lottery machine. One of my employees jokingly asked him if he won, but before he could answer, the customer almost fainted,"said Lucas Bujak, General Manager of Rich’s Fresh Market.

Lucas Bujak, General Manager of Rich’s Fresh Market in River Grove, sold a $4.85 million winning Lotto ticket for the Saturday, October 15 drawing. (Illinois Lottery)

4. Mountain lion struck and killed on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County Illinois State Police said a mountain lion was struck and killed Sunday night on Interstate 88 in DeKalb County.

According to state police, troopers responded to a call of a car accident involving a deer on eastbound I-88 near milepost 104.25. When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered the animal was not a deer, but a mountain lion, state police said. None of the occupants of the vehicle were injured in the accident, according to officials.

Experts believe the mountain lion may be the same one that was captured on a trail camera on private property in Whiteside County in late September, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

5. Nightmare on Chicago Street returns this year in Elgin Elgin's zombies are back after a two-year hiatus, because that's what zombies do — they come back.

It's a "Nightmare on Chicago Street" — again — complete with the un-dead lurking around you and a costume contest. Eight city blocks are decorated like a zombie apocalypse, making it look like you're in the middle of a movie set.

6. Haunted car wash coming to suburban Chicago It's almost Halloween, and people love going to haunted houses during the spooky season. But what about a haunted car wash?

Well soon, residents of Chicagoland will be able to get their car cleaned while experiencing a scare. The Tunnel of Terror is coming to south suburban Orland Park. The haunted car wash is put on by certain Tommy's Express locations.

Tunnel of Terror, put on by Tommy's Express Car Wash

7. At least 269 K-12 educators arrested on child sex crimes in first 9 months of this year Nearly 270 public educators were arrested on child sex-related crimes in the U.S. in the first nine months of this year, ranging from grooming to raping underage students.

An analysis conducted by Fox News Digital found that from Jan. 1 to Sept. 30, at least 269 educators were arrested, which works out to roughly one arrest a day. The 269 educators included four principals, two assistant principals, 226 teachers, 20 teacher's aides and 17 substitute teachers.

8. Lakemoor police officer fired after being hailed a hero From hero cop to fired cop in only a year. Now, a former police officer in northwest suburban Lakemoor is filing a federal lawsuit against her former department and its chief, alleging she was unfairly terminated because she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder following a violent confrontation with an armed murder suspect.

Tedesco said she was stunned when she was fired as a Lakemoor police office only a year after being saluted for her bravery. On Wednesday, Tedesco filed a federal lawsuit against the village and its police chief, demanding she be reinstated to her job with back pay and damages.

9. Iconic Chicago restaurant Tavern on Rush to close earlier than expected An iconic Chicago restaurant that announced it was closing at the end of the year will now close next week.

Employees at Tavern on Rush received the news Thursday in a letter from the owner, Phil Stefani. The letter blames, "contractual circumstances." Tavern on Rush has been on the North Side since 1998.

10. 2 women stole 21 bottles of cologne from Nordstrom Rack, led Oak Brook police on high-speed chase: prosecutors Bond has been set for two Milwaukee women accused of stealing more than $1,200 worth of merchandise from the Nordstrom Rack in Oak Brook.

Kaphree Jordan, 25, and Aaliyah Guy, 24, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft. Jordan also faces one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding. At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook police were on patrol at the Shops of Oak Brook when they allegedly observed Guy run out of Nordstrom Rack with a backpack and enter the passenger side of a Kia vehicle, prosecutors said.