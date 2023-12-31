Week in Review: Migrants flow into Chicago area • 911 call saves man's life • U of I star charged with rape

Migrants continue to arrive in the Chicago area by train, plane and bus; a 911 call led to the rescue of an Indiana man who had been trapped in a crash for a week; and a standout University of Illinois basketball player was charged with rape.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review:

1. 911 call released after Indiana man rescued from trapped vehicle: 'It's a miracle he's alive' A man was trapped inside of his crashed truck underneath a bridge in Portage, Indiana, for nearly one week after veering from I-94.

By nothing short of a miracle, two fishermen found him. And on Friday, FOX 32 obtained the 911 call made by the fishermen after the discovery.

2. Winning $1M scratch-off tickets sold in 2 Chicago suburbs Two Illinois Lottery players now know what it's like to experience a Christmas miracle after winning $1 million on scratch-off tickets.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was purchased at Oak Park Gas Mart, located at 6129 W. North Ave. in Oak Park. The second winning ticket was purchased at Speedway, located at 314 S. State St. in Lockport.

3. More migrants dumped in Chicago suburbs, some arriving downtown by train Another influx of migrants was dropped off in Chicago's suburbs over the holiday weekend, and in several cases, they are being sent to the city by train.

Migrants are supposed to be brought to Chicago's Landing Zone on the Near West Side. However, as FOX 32 reported last week, bus companies have tried to avoid fines and penalties implemented by the city when they don't follow guidelines. Instead, drivers are leaving new arrivals in the suburbs, with many getting to the city by taking a train to Ogilvie Transportation Center.

4. FOX 32 says goodbye to Anita Padilla Long-time FOX 32 news anchor Anita Padilla said goodbye to the station this week after 16 years of dedicated reporting.

We'll miss you, Anita! Thank you for all the memories and hard work.

5. Lyons police conduct 'Active Shooter Simulation' amid mass shooting incidents If you noticed a massive amount of police and paramedics in Lyons on Wednesday – don't worry – it was just practice.

FOX 32’s Dane Placko takes us inside an active shooting simulation, aiming to prepare for the worst-case scenario.

6. Naperville woman stabbed young children she was babysitting multiple times: prosecutors A 51-year-old Naperville woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing two young girls she was babysitting last month.

On Nov. 17, Lisle police responded to a home on Matson Lane for a report of a suicide attempt. When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered one child sitting in a bathroom covered in blood and the other girl sitting on the kitchen floor, also covered in blood.

7. 15 charged with stealing from DuPage County businesses over last 5 days Fifteen individuals have been charged with stealing from retail establishments over the last five days in DuPage County.

"Make no mistake, just because the holiday shopping season is nearing a close, our efforts to protect our businesses and patrons will not diminish," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

(Clockwise) Yonathan Barrios-Hernandez, Maria Codreanu, Deimar Elena Gomez Boemont, Larry Hamersly, Kiara Harris, Jose Raphael Suarez-Silva, Maria Jeane Puentez, Gheorghe Poenaru, Christian Perez-Aguilera, and Victor Matamoros



8. Illinois suspends star guard Terrence Shannon Jr. amid rape charge Illinois basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. was suspended from the team Thursday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on a rape charge stemming from an alleged incident that occurred in Kansas in September.

The district attorney's office in Douglas County, Kansas issued the warrant on Wednesday, according to a statement from university officials. Shannon traveled to Lawrence, Kansas on Thursday where he turned himself and was returning to Champaign after posting bail, officials said.

9. Chicago woman charged with hate crimes for alleged anti-Semitic graffiti A Chicago woman is facing hate crime charges for her alleged actions on the city's North Side.

Mariana Lynch, 30, has been hit with six felonies and four misdemeanor counts. She was taken into custody on Thursday.

10. Plainfield man allegedly shot mother to death because he was 'scared for his life' over life insurance policy New details emerged this week after a suburban man was arrested in the shooting death of his mother.

Justen Holman, 21, of Plainfield, was charged with first-degree murder last week.

At about 12:48 p.m. on Dec. 20, Holman allegedly called 911 and told a Joliet Dispatcher that he had committed a crime and needed to turn himself in. He advised the dispatcher that he was parked in front of the OfficeMax store, located at 1520 N. Larking Ave. in Joliet, in a dark blue Dodge Charger and that he had a weapon in his backpack.