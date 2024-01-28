Week in Review: Oak Brook theft • $3M Illinois Lottery winner • Tinley Park murders

A suburban police chief spoke out about migrant criminal activity after six people were charged; one lucky Illinois Lottery player won $3 million on a scratch-off ticket; and new details were revealed in court after a man was charged with killing his wife and three daughters.

These are the top stories on Fox 32's Week in Review.

David Saez-Vega, 34 (top left), Danielis Vasquez-Arteaga, 27 (top middle), Nicolas Paillacan-Bravo, 20 (top left), Rodriguez-Rubio, 28 (bottom left), Gabriela Salzar-Vasquez, 30 (bottom middle), Victor Sevilla-Arteaga, 33 (bottom right)

1. Oak Brook police chief calls migrant criminal activity a 'real problem' after 6 charged with retail theft Charges have been filed against six migrants in two unrelated retail thefts that occurred in Oak Brook this week.

Around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oak Brook police officers responded to a call about a theft at the Macy's department store located at 1 Oakbrook Center.

2. $3M winning lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb A lucky Illinois Lottery player bought a winning ticket worth $3 million in suburban Chicago.

The winner, who requested to remain anonymous, clinched the top prize of $3 million with a 200X Payout Instant Ticket that was purchased at a 7-Eleven, located at 606 W. Northwest Highway in Mount Prospect.

3. Chicago-area school closings: Ice storm prompts e-learning on Jan. 23, 2024 An ice storm that swept through the Chicago area from Monday night into Tuesday forced in-person classes to switch to e-learning.

Untreated roads are beyond slippery due to an accumulation of ice and freezing rain.

4. Tinley Park murders: New details revealed in court after man allegedly kills his family On Tuesday, new information came out in court regarding the murders of four women in Tinley Park allegedly at the hands of their husband and father.

Maher Kassem, 63, was arrested on Sunday after allegedly shooting his wife, Majeda, and their daughters, Halema, Hanan, and Zahia, at a home they shared in the 7400 block of W. 173rd Place.

5. Winning $777K scratch-off ticket sold in Chicago suburb A $10 scratch-off ticket turned into a major payday for one lucky Illinois Lottery player.

The Illinois Lottery says the winner will take home the 777 Jackpot's top prize, which is $777,000.

6. Joliet murder suspect dead in Texas after killing 8 people The manhunt has ended for the gunman accused of killing eight people over two days in Joliet.

According to the Joliet Police Department, 23-year-old Romeo Nance is dead after taking his own life near Natalia, Texas.

7. Wedding at the Chicago Rat Hole goes viral The Chicago Rat Hole in Roscoe Village has been making its rounds on social media as rodent fans visit and pay tribute.

Most recently, the rat-shaped imprint on the sidewalk on West Roscoe Street has become a wedding venue.

8. 'It doesn't feel real': Barrington High School student fatally struck by Metra train The Barrington community is mourning the loss of a high school student who was fatally struck by a Metra train while walking to school on Thursday morning.

The student has been identified by the Lake County Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Marin Lacson, of Barrington.

9. Chicago man charged with cheating at Bally's downtown casino It was a not-so-lucky bet for an alleged casino cheater.

For the first time since Bally's temporary casino opened in downtown Chicago, a gambler has been charged with cheating.

10. Former Illinois hospital COO admits to illegally pocketing over $620K in hospital funds A former Chief Operating Officer of an Illinois hospital admitted in federal court Monday to illegally pocketing over $620,000 in hospital funds.

Robert Spadoni, 59, of Darien, pleaded guilty to a mail fraud charge.