What's happening this weekend in Chicago?

The weather may be unseasonably warm, but these weekend events will get you thinking about the holiday season. Check out the things you won't want to miss in Chicago this weekend.

Lightscape

It is that time of year! The Chicago Botanic Gardens is kicking off their Lightscape event this weekend starting Friday. As the holidays are quickly approaching, the garden is decorated with light-filled installations. Paired with nature, there is fire, music and color. Crowd favorite decorations will return like the Winter Cathedral and a reimagined fire garden. The path will be lit for the holidays through Jan. 8.

Tickets are on sale on the Chicago Botanic Gardens website.

Randolph Street Holiday Market

This Saturday and Sunday the Randolph Street Holiday Market is in downtown Chicago's West Loop. The event will be at Plumber's Hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and will feature over 100 talented, curated vendors. Get a jump start on your holiday shopping with a unique gift. You’ll find three floors packed with vintage fashion, jewelry, art, housewares, decor and food.

Fore more information visit the Randolph Street Market website.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play

Tickets are selling fast for this interactive Harry Potter experience for all the Potterheads in Chicago. Happy Potter: Magic at Play opens this Friday at Water Tower Place on the Magnificent Mile. Explore three floors of fun inspired by Harry's adventures in the Wizarding World. Though this weekend is the grand opening, tickets are available for dates through January. The Harry Potter gift shop, Butterbeer Bar and Owl Post are all open to the public.

For operating hours and more information visit the official website.

Third Space Artisan Market

Do you enjoy supporting local and small businesses? The Third Space Artisan Market makes it easier to do. On Saturday and Sunday Third Space, a community space in Lake View, will be featuring 15 vendors selling things from children's products to original art. Start your holiday shopping early this weekend.

For more information visit Third Space online.

Amy Schumer at the Chicago Theatre

This Saturday at 7 and again at 10 p.m. the Chicago Theatre will host comedian and actress Amy Schumer. Her Comedy Central show has won her critical plaudits and a huge fanbase, tackling subjects like gun control, celebrity culture and feminism. Tickets are on sale now. Visit the Chicago Theatre online.

Harry's House Mini Pop-up at Replay Lincoln Park

All weekend long Replay in Lincoln Park will be celebrating Harry Styles. From Thursday to Sunday 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Replay will be serving Styles themed cocktails like Watermelon Sugar and Treat People with Kindness drinks. For every purchase $1 will be donated to a local charity. The event is 21 and up. No need to RSVP and there is no cover charge. Grab a feather boa and had over to Harry's House.

Bears vs. Detroit Lions at Soldier Field

The Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field on Sunday at 12 p.m. CT. Justin Fields' performance against the Miami Dolphins last Sunday made headlines. Will he continue his hot streak this week? Tune into the game on FOX 32. If you can't make it to the game but you're feeling social, head to the Miller Lite Brew and View at JL's Pizza & Sports Bar in Palatine.

Bulls vs. Denver Nuggets at United Center

Sunday evening at 7 the Bulls will face the Denver Nuggets at United Center. The Bulls are 6-7 as the season takes off. The Nuggets are 8-3.