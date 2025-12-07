Charges in mom's shooting death • Grocery store drug sale • Tariff dividend facts

A woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother; an investigation into complaints about drug sales near a Chicago grocery store led to felony charges against seven people; and we're addressing online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago crime: Suspect charged months after shooting death of mother, prosecutors say

A woman was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a 31-year-old mother shortly after dropping her son off at school in the South Loop earlier this year.

7 charged in Chicago grocery store parking lot drug sales investigation, sheriff says

A weeks-long investigation into complaints about drug sales near a Chicago grocery store led to felony charges against seven people, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

James Macklin, Richard King, Fred Clarke, Diane Jones, Edward Coaks, Kylen Washington, and Eric Harrington | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Stimulus payment December 2025, IRS direct deposit relief payment & tariff dividend fact check

Hold off on that purchase! Online rumors of new stimulus checks by year’s end are out there. But Congress has not approved any new payments, and the IRS has not confirmed checks in the coming weeks.

I-57 crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured

Three people were killed and at least five others were injured early Wednesday in a pair of crashes that shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 57 in Calumet Park.

Snowfall totals reach new records, more than 1,400 flights cancelled

Last weekend, the Chicago area saw a record level of snowfall that led to dozens of crashes and more than 1,400 flight cancellations.

Slight majority of Illinoisans approve of Gov. JB Pritzker as he seeks third term, poll finds

A slight majority of Illinois voters approve of the job that Gov. JB Pritzker is doing a little less than a year before he seeks a third term in office, according to a new poll.

Beloved Power 92 DJ Commando, also Bulls’ official DJ, has died

Power 92’s DJ Commando, whose real name was Landon Wallace, has passed away. His family shared the news on social media, prompting an outpouring of grief from fans, artists, and colleagues across the city.

Chicago suburb named Illinois' biggest 'boomtown' in new study

A Chicago suburb is Illinois' biggest "boomtown," according to a new analysis of economic and population growth across the country. The GOBankingRates study looked at U.S. Census American Community Survey data from 2015 to 2023, taking into account cities with populations between 25,000 and 500,000.

Woman, 62, shot while standing outside Chicago business

A woman was wounded Monday night when she was struck by gunfire while standing outside a business on the South Side, police said.

Former Chicago counselor charged with sexually abusing young patients over 8-year span: prosecutors

A former Chicago mental health counselor is accused of sexually abusing five young patients over an eight-year span, Cook County prosecutors said Monday.

