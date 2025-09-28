Shoulder drivers ticketed • Naperville underwater discovery • Missing girl found

State police were cracking down on those driving on the highway shoulder to get around traffic issuing more than 100 tickets; a training exercise in the suburbs yielded a big find in a 22-year-old cold case; and a girl reported missing out of New York was found in the Chicago suburbs.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Over 100 drivers ticketed for using shoulder to bypass traffic in a few hours: authorities

In only a few hours, Cook County Sheriff's officials ticketed more than 100 drivers using the shoulder to bypass slower traffic. According to officials, this effort is part of new enhanced expressway patrols.

Naperville training exercise uncovers submerged car connected to 22-year-old cold case: police

During a training exercise on Thursday, the Naperville Fire Department found a car submerged in Lake Osborne and reopened a 22-year-old cold case. Suspected human remains were found inside the vehicle; identification is pending with the DuPage County Coroner’s Office.

Missing New York girl found in Chicago area with 2 men in US illegally: officials

A missing teenage girl from New York was found last weekend in a Chicago suburb with two men who authorities said were in the country illegally. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing after she left her family’s home in Rochester, New York on Sept. 11 and never returned, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Kierra Coles: Missing Chicago postal worker's family still searching for answers

The family of Kierra Coles, a missing Chicago postal worker who vanished while pregnant in 2018, is marking another painful milestone as Wednesday would have been her 33rd birthday.

Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago area yields more than 500 arrests, DHS says

Through the second week of Operation Midway Blitz in Chicago, the Department of Homeland Security said it’s detained more than 500 individuals since the start of the stepped-up immigration enforcement campaign.

Girl, 17, shot outside Chicago Jewel-Osco

A 17-year-old girl was shot outside a Jewel-Osco grocery store Tuesday night in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood. A witness told police there was an altercation between the teen and another person when a gun was pulled out and fired.

Chicago woman selling tamales detained by ICE in Back of the Yards, fiancé says

A woman selling tamales on Chicago’s Southwest Side was taken into custody by federal immigration agents Thursday morning, her fiancé told FOX 32. Laura Murillo, who is in her 50s, was detained near a BP gas station at 47th Street and Western Avenue in the city's Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to her fiancé, Jaime Perez.

Chicago bus slams into house after hit-and-run crash on North Side, CPD says

A CTA bus slammed into a home on the city’s North Side on Saturday night after a hit-and-run crash. The crash happened in the 5500 block of N. Central Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Chicago residents demand action on alleged prostitution surge near Midway

According to residents, prostitution is on full display in two Chicago wards. And they are calling for change. In late July, a frustrated resident told Fox 32 she had finally had enough. She shared a video of what she claims to be prostitutes, including a woman wearing only shoes, standing in front of her home with cars lined up down the street.

$1M Illinois Lottery win lets man's wife retire early: 'A blessing for both of us'

A $5 Illinois Lottery scratch-off ticket has transformed the lives of a Mt. Carmel resident and his wife. David Sharp purchased the winning ticket at Marathon Gas, 1315 W. 9th Street, where he is a frequent customer.

