News employee detained • Tariff stimulus checks • Pastor shot with pepper ball

WGN News employee threw object at Border Patrol agents, Bovino says

A WGN News creative services employee was accused of throwing an object at Border Patrol agents before being briefly detained on Friday. The incident occurred near Lincoln and Foster avenues in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. Multiple videos of the incident were posted on social media.

Trump says he is considering giving Americans $2,000 tariff stimulus checks

During a recent interview with One America News, President Trump said he is looking at sending stimulus checks worth $1,000- $2,000. "We’re going to do something, we’re looking at something. No. 1, we’re paying down debt. Because people have allowed the debt to go crazy, said Trump. "We also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America. "We're thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it’d be great."

Video shows federal agent shoot Chicago pastor in head with pepper ball during Broadview ICE protest

A video shows a federal agent firing pepper balls at protesters outside the ICE processing center in the Chicago suburb of Broadview last month, striking a Chicago pastor in the head. The footage, captured by Kelly Hayes via Storyful on Sept. 19, shows protesters standing outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility shouting toward three agents stationed on the roof.

Chicago Police address misinformation after ICE shooting, confirms federal agents leading probe

Chicago Police are clarifying misinformation about an incident on Saturday involving ICE agents and an armed woman in Chicago. In a statement, Chicago police clarified that officers did respond to the shooting scene involving federal agents on Saturday near the intersection of West 39th Street and South Kedzie Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Police said their purpose was to "maintain public safety and traffic control."

Driver killed after large metal object crashes through windshield on Dan Ryan Expressway

A driver was killed when a large metal object went through the windshield of their vehicle early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway. The incident blocked all outbound express lanes ahead of the morning commute.

Chicago woman charged after death of 2-month-old boy: police

A 31-year-old woman has been charged in connection to the death of a 2-month-old boy, according to police. Andrea Thomas, 31, of Chicago, was arrested on Tuesday around 10:34 a.m. in the 2300 block of E. 70th Place. A 2-month-old boy was found unresponsive inside the home hours earlier.

VIDEO: Food truck bursts into flames on I-90 near Hoffman Estates, ISP says

A food truck caught fire and was engulfed in flames on Sunday morning along Interstate 90 near Hoffman Estates. The food truck was on the right shoulder, and all lanes were closed while the fire was being extinguished.

Conflicting accounts emerge in ICE shooting that injured Chicago woman

A federal investigation into a Chicago shooting involving ICE agents is facing scrutiny after new evidence revealed inconsistencies between Homeland Security’s account and what witnesses, court documents, and body camera records suggest.

DeKalb superintendent indicted on 17 federal counts in Illinois case; placed on leave

Federal prosecutors in Illinois have charged DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton in a sweeping corruption case tied to his previous tenure leading Evanston/Skokie School District 65.

Chicago establishes ICE-free zones: Here's what we know

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Monday signed an executive order creating "ICE-free zones" across Chicago, limiting the ability of federal immigration agents to use city property and private businesses as staging areas for enforcement actions.

