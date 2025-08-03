Orland Park school controversy • Portillo's crash • Best local hospitals

Expand / Collapse search

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 3, 2025 10:56am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Week in Review: Tom Brady, new gun laws & Orland Park vice principal scrutinized

Week in Review: Tom Brady, new gun laws & Orland Park vice principal scrutinized

CHICAGO - A recent hire at an Orland Park school is sparking outrage among parents; two Illinois hospitals made the U.S. News & World Report’s list of the top 20 hospitals nationwide; and a 2-year-old boy died and 12 others were injured after a driver crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Orland Park school’s hiring of assistant principal under scrutiny from parents

A recent hire at an Orland Park school is sparking outrage among parents. With school set to start in just a few weeks, a new assistant principal has found himself at the center of controversy.

Pair of Illinois hospitals land on list of nation's best

Two Illinois hospitals rank among the best in the country. The rankings from U.S. News & World Report said Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center are among the top 20 hospitals nationwide.

Portillo's crash: Officials release new details on 2-year-old's death, driver involved

A 2-year-old boy died, and 12 others were injured after a 50-year-old driver crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant in Oswego on Wednesday. The vehicle crashed through the front entrance of the restaurant at 2810 Route 34.

Cook County property tax bills are due, but no one's received them

The second installments of Cook County property tax bills was theoretically due on Thursday, Aug. 1. But thanks to technology problems, the bills hadn't even been mailed out yet as of last week.

Chicago woman files $20M defamation lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, Chad Johnson

Jimalita Tillman is suing Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson for $20 million, alleging they falsely claimed she was divorcing after her viral Usher concert moment. The defamation suit, now in federal court, says the false comments aired on an April 12 podcast episode.

American families could get $2,400 rebate checks from tariff money

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley has introduced a bill to send tariff rebate checks to Americans, much like the government did during the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Worker Rebate Act of 2025 would provide $600 per adult and dependent child, or $2,400 for a family of four. The checks could be more if tariff revenues end up being more than projected. 

Chicago couple claims wedding dreams were stolen by travel agent in $180K scam

A South Side couple claims their long-awaited wedding day turned into heartbreak and financial ruin after their dream destination wedding was allegedly stolen from them along with more than $180,000.

Couple steals dachshund puppy from Chicago shelter, returns it next day

A couple took an 8-week-old dachshund from a Chicago shelter without completing the adoption process. Shelter staff believe they were avoiding the $300 fee, risking the puppy’s health by skipping proper procedures.

Father arrested after leaving injured toddler at Joliet bar, sheriff says

A Chicago-area father was arrested Monday night after deputies said he left his injured toddler inside a Joliet bar and did not return for more than an hour.

Chicago had the worst air quality in the world on Thursday, index said

Chicago's air quality reached an unhealthy level on Thursday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an alert.

