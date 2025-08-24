Stolen dog reunited with owner • DUI crash arrest • New Illinois gun law

After more than two months, Bam Bam, a service dog stolen from his blind owner, was reunited with his family; a Chicago woman was charged with DUI in a deadly crash; and a new Illinois law will make it easier for first-time, nonviolent offenders to obtain a firearms license.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Bam Bam the support dog reunited with owner 2+ months after being stolen from Chicago backyard

After more than two months of heartbreak and searching, Bam Bam, a service dog stolen from his blind owner in Logan Square, has been reunited with his family.

Chicago woman charged with DUI in deadly Dan Ryan crash

A Chicago woman was driving under the influence when she crashed on a Dan Ryan Expressway ramp, killing one of her passengers this weekend, according to police.

New Illinois law streamlines FOID card process for first-time, nonviolent gun offenders

A new Illinois law will make it easier for first-time, nonviolent offenders facing the lowest-level gun possession charges to obtain a firearms license.

3 Chicago high schools ranked among 100 best in U.S.

Three Chicago high schools were ranked among the 100 best high schools in the country, according to a new list. The rankings include data on more than 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

'He was the smartest little two-year-old': Family of toddler killed in Portillo’s crash sues restaurant chain

The family of a 2-year-old boy killed when a car slammed into a Portillo’s in Oswego last month has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the restaurant chain, alleging its parking lot design and lack of safety barriers created a deadly hazard.

Parents of missing Southern California baby, Emmanuel Haro, arrested for murder

It's been more than a week since 7-month-old Emmanuel Haro was first reported missing and allegedly kidnapped from the Big 5 parking lot in Yucaipa.

Illinois man busted with over $250K of merchandise stolen from freight trains: police

A Palos Heights man is facing felony theft charges after police recovered an estimated $250,000 worth of stolen merchandise linked to freight thefts across the Chicago area.

Takeaways from the Chicago Bears preseason finale vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The preseason is over. It’s now time for the real thing. The Chicago Bears ended their slate of exhibition games with a last-second 28-27 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City.

Chicago area ice cream shop owner secretly filmed women, girls in bathroom: prosecutors

A 58-year-old man will remain in jail after he was charged with allegedly recording women and girls in the bathroom of the suburban ice cream shop he owns.

Roof torn off of Mount Prospect apartment building amid strong storms

The roof of a Mount Prospect apartment building was torn off and approximately 60 units displaced after strong storms ripped through the area on Saturday.

