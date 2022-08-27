4 killed, 7 others wounded in shootings since Friday evening in Chicago
CHICAGO - Four people were killed and seven other people have been wounded by gunfire since Friday evening across Chicago.
- About 9:20 p.m., a 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Humboldt Park while inside a restaurant in the 2700 block of West Division Street around 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said. Someone outside of the restaurant shot him through the window, striking him once in the neck. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Two hours earlier, Randal Wilson, 65, was standing near the front of a residence about 7:20 p.m. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood in the 400 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone shot him in the chest, Chicago police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
- Early Saturday, an 18-year-old man was shot to death while on a front porch of a residence in Chatham on the South Side. A resident of the home found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and head after hearing "a loud disturbance" from outside around 1:30 a.m. in the 500 block of West 87th Street, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.
- A 26-year-old man was found dead a little more than an hour later in Bridgeport. He was found about 2:50 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Poplar Avenue with a gunshot wound to the head. Circumstances of the incident are unknown, but detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to police.
- In non-fatal attacks, a woman was shot just after midnight Saturday on a CTA Red Line train in the Loop. The 30-year-old was on the train about 12:10 a.m. in the 100 block of North State Street when a verbal confrontation began and someone opened gunfire, police said. She was shot once in the knee, but her condition was not available.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
At least six other people have been shot in since 5 p.m. Friday in Chicago.